Watch now: Platte River Cruisers show off their rides downtown

Michael “Horny Mike” Henry has been around more than his share of cool cars over the years, and been part of the build of others too as a member of the reality show “Counting Cars.”
But his personal favorite vehicle?
“Man, that is a hard question because everything is so nice,” he said Saturday morning during the second day of the Platte River Cruise weekend in North Platte.
His first vehicle was a Buick Regal, but he painted it like a Grand National and put 3.8 Turbo stickers on the car.
“It looked like a Grand National,” Henry said. “People used to try and come up to me and try and race me like it was a Grand National. But I’ve never been able to acquire it or get ahold of it. I would love to get me a Grand National.”
Yet he already owns and is working on what he calls his “biggest bad-ass” car.
“It’s the Batmobile — the ’89 version of it,” Henry said. “But it ain’t going to be the Batmobile, it’s gonna be my mobile. It’s going to be big and it’s going to be crazy. Basically, I’m going to take a superhero car and I’m going to make it maybe the way it should have been.”
There weren’t any Batmobiles among the hundreds of vehicles that packed downtown, but Robert Halverson’s creation was on that path.
He made a dragster out of an ’09 Chevy Corvette replica.
The slogan “living the dream” was written out on the hood of the vehicle.
“We call it contraption racing,” Halverson said. “A lot of people are sitting on the sidelines going, ‘Man, I wish I could do something like that.’ I got off the couch and I’m doing it. I’m chasing my dream.”
Halverson races a quarter-mile or eighth-mile at drag strips in Kearney; Sturgis, South Dakota; and Julesburg, Colorado, among others.
“There is about five tracks,” he said. “I kind of keep it around a 300-mile radius of North Platte.”
Halverson built a 1957 Chevy pickup in 2003 and he wrecked it just over a decade later.
He said after that he bought a Roadster, which he modified into the current dragster after a crash in 2016.
The vehicle has done an eighth-mile in 8.64 seconds, reaching about 157 miles per hour. He likes the Corvette-body in general and said he wanted a dragster that was different and stuck out but also was nice.
Other individuals at the car show just had classic vehicles, whether it be it hot rods, muscle cars or just classic sports rides.
Mike McCrone’s red, ’68 Shelby Cobra was among the vehicles on display inside the former Alco building. He has owned the Mustang for the past 18 years after he bought it at a Ford event in Helena, Montana.
“They had several Shelbys there at the time and they weren’t fetching the money they are today,” McCrone said.
He said Mustangs have always been in his blood. He had a ’68 Mustang Fastback just out of high school and had a yellow ’69 version of the car on display as well on Saturday.
He calls the Shelby a “trailer queen” as it is not a vehicle he puts miles on. The car had been stored in Texas for 15 years before he bought it.
“People don’t like to hear it but they’re an unusual car. They’re not going to be re-manufactured, that’s for sure,” McCrone said. “It’s a Carroll Shelby-heritage type of car. (In 1968) he was pretty much getting away from Ford and not doing the Shelbys much.”