Watch now: Platte River Cruisers show off their rides downtown

Michael “Horny Mike” Henry has been around more than his share of cool cars over the years, and been part of the build of others too as a member of the reality show “Counting Cars.”

But his personal favorite vehicle?

“Man, that is a hard question because everything is so nice,” he said Saturday morning during the second day of the Platte River Cruise weekend in North Platte.

His first vehicle was a Buick Regal, but he painted it like a Grand National and put 3.8 Turbo stickers on the car.

“It looked like a Grand National,” Henry said. “People used to try and come up to me and try and race me like it was a Grand National. But I’ve never been able to acquire it or get ahold of it. I would love to get me a Grand National.”

Yet he already owns and is working on what he calls his “biggest bad-ass” car.

“It’s the Batmobile — the ’89 version of it,” Henry said. “But it ain’t going to be the Batmobile, it’s gonna be my mobile. It’s going to be big and it’s going to be crazy. Basically, I’m going to take a superhero car and I’m going to make it maybe the way it should have been.”