Watch Now: Platte River Mall developer to ask for 'enhanced employment area' designation, site-specific sales tax

The first floor of the new four-story structure would have 25,000 square feet of retail space, with 96 market-rate studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments above, Works told the Planning Commission Tuesday.

The mall’s current businesses have been receptive to the EEA tax thus far, he told council members Wednesday. He expects to bring a letter of support from them to their April 6 meeting.

Projects using a temporary occupation tax have found that “most people don’t change where they shop for a couple percent” in temporary sales taxes, he said.

Such taxes seem to go over better, Councilman Ty Lucas said, when shoppers and tenants feel “they’re getting something” to enhance the project and their experience.

Works agreed, pointing to green spaces and common areas planned for the new four-story building that will take the place of the current Nebraskaland Tire & Service structure.

He also revealed Wednesday that the bulk of the former J.C. Penney Co. east anchor will be turned into an 18,000-square-foot convention center available for public and private uses.

The former six-screen AMC movie theater should have a new operator soon, he added. “I would be surprised if by summer we don’t have an open movie theater.”