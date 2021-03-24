Watch Now: Platte River Mall developer to ask for 'enhanced employment area' designation, site-specific sales tax

Platte River Mall’s new owners will ask the North Platte City Council to authorize a temporary mall-only sales tax — the city’s first of its kind — to help cover their redevelopment plan’s extensive infrastructure costs.
Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works of Lincoln discussed Nebraska’s 14-year-old “enhanced employment area” law at a nonvoting City Council work session Wednesday.
Works won the city Planning Commission’s endorsement Tuesday of rezoning the mall as a single “planned business district,” along with the preliminary plat for Rev’s transformation of the 1972 mall.
The requested PB-2 zoning would replace the mixture of B-1 and B-2 zoning now applied to varying areas within the complex.
Works told the council, which will consider the rezoning and initial plat April 6, that Rev will ask for a 1.95% occupation tax on non-grocery purchases in the “enhanced employment area,” which would be confined to the mall complex.
It would raise $4 million to $7 million but go away once its target figure is reached or 20 years pass, whichever comes first.
In that regard, it resembles tax increment financing, which applies property taxes generated by increases in a property’s taxable value toward eligible project costs for no more than 15 years.
“Just like TIF, it will stop,” Works said.
He told the council that Rev’s redevelopment plan will require a nearly complete overhaul of parking and utilities long neglected by the mall’s previous out-of-state owners
“There’s a ton of infrastructure to be done,” he said. Beyond that, “you’re going to have the bones of the (main mall) building left, but everything’s going to be redone except the Verizon building” in the northwest corner.
Temporary “occupation taxes” under the EEA law helped pay for the rebuilding and expansion of the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall near Gretna, along with other retail and hotel projects in Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk and Grand Island.
Works said the EEA occupation tax would be part of a three-pronged city assistance package, along with TIF and a city Quality Growth Fund contribution.
That would effectively raise the sales tax from 7% to 8.95% for mall retailers and restaurants, going atop the state’s 5.5% and city’s 1.5% sales taxes.
The total cost of the city’s assistance package wasn’t revealed at Wednesday’s work session. But the EEA tax would be the largest single financial source, Works said afterward.
Rev plans 11 new outbuildings, led by a four-story apartment-retail building, along with the removal of three old outbuildings and a staged gutting and reconfiguration of the main building as an outward-facing strip mall.
The first floor of the new four-story structure would have 25,000 square feet of retail space, with 96 market-rate studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments above, Works told the Planning Commission Tuesday.
The mall’s current businesses have been receptive to the EEA tax thus far, he told council members Wednesday. He expects to bring a letter of support from them to their April 6 meeting.
Projects using a temporary occupation tax have found that “most people don’t change where they shop for a couple percent” in temporary sales taxes, he said.
Such taxes seem to go over better, Councilman Ty Lucas said, when shoppers and tenants feel “they’re getting something” to enhance the project and their experience.
Works agreed, pointing to green spaces and common areas planned for the new four-story building that will take the place of the current Nebraskaland Tire & Service structure.
He also revealed Wednesday that the bulk of the former J.C. Penney Co. east anchor will be turned into an 18,000-square-foot convention center available for public and private uses.
The former six-screen AMC movie theater should have a new operator soon, he added. “I would be surprised if by summer we don’t have an open movie theater.”
Mayor Brandon Kelliher and council members mostly confined their questions Wednesday to the mechanics of how the EEA tax would work if adopted.