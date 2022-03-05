Watch now: Prairie Arts Center hosting annual All-Area Student Art Show exhibit, contest

Dante Jackson described his sculptures as similar to the characters from “VeggieTales” only gone a bit crazy.

The North Platte High School senior’s “Edgy Veggies” expressive ceramic creations — what he called a macho bean, a pumpkin who “is clearly seeing things” and a turnip that is holding a leaf to “hide his parts.”

They were among more than 130 works that are part of the All-Area Student Art Show at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte.

Jackson also a ceramic dragon pot that he entered for the show.

“I’ve never been good at drawing or painting, but when it comes to sculpting I feel I can get more creative,” Jackson said during an open house for the art show on Saturday afternoon. “I can get my mind in there better because it’s more realistic for me. It pours out easier.”

Jackson is among the students from eight schools — North Platte, St. Pat’s, Maywood-Hayes Center, Broken Bow, Brady, Stapleton, Perkins County and Arnold.

The show is in its 26th year and sponsored by the North Platte High School Art Department. The works will be on display through March 15.

There are seven categories for the competition and three award winners are selected for each one. A People’s Choice award will be presented at the end of the two-week show.

“The subject matter is open, the medium is open. They can kind of do whatever they want,” said Joy DeVoe, an art instructor at North Platte High School. “It’s cool to see the work that (the students) enter. A lot of these kids create a lot of work and to see them give us one or two entries, it’s like a culmination of all of their hard work. It’s their favorite piece they’ve chosen.

“It’s just cool to see everything hung up (on the walls),” DeVoe said. “When the kids see there work hung up, it kind of gives them a sense of pride.”

Kaitlyn Hendricks, a junior at NPHS, said the show inspires her as she walked around the gallery on Saturday where the students works were displayed.

“Some of them I would consider better than mine, and it drives me to do better,” Hendricks said. “That I shouldn’t give up and keep making things that I really love to do.”

Hendricks’ entry is a horse sculpture titled, “Freedom Lost” and based on mustangs going from living on open ranges in the wild to more industrial and fenced-in places once captured.

Hendricks used a wire base for the sculpture and put duct tape over it before it was painted.

Fellow NPHS classmate — sophomore Alyssa Minary — created a ceramics piece that was similar in nature. The work is a representation of the progress of technology and machinery on what was a simpler life.

Ceramics are a medium that Minary prefers but she also draws frequently as well.

Minary said that was a doodler at an early age but when she got into art classes something deeper clicked.

And it’s why she continues to create works.

“I really have showed my emotions through it,” she said.

