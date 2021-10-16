Watch now: Protesters decry medical mandates, government overreach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The letter will be delivered Monday to the secretary of state,” Groene said. Secretary of State Bob Evnen will poll senators to see if 33 support a special session.

Announced District 42 candidates Chris Bruns and Brenda Fourtner, both of North Platte, also spoke about the protest.

“Basically why I’m here is I believe in our individual rights,” Bruns said. “For me, it’s not a question of the vaccine. It has nothing to do with that, that’s a lot of the noise.”

Bruns said for him it is the government overreach.

“That’s why I’m here is to make sure that the individual rights of the people that make our country work and operate and run are taken into account,” Bruns said, “and that we don’t have some mandate or regulations put in place that take those rights away.”

He said the federal government has no business saying what a private company or organization should regarding employees health.

Fourtner told the crowd it was time to take our country back.

“We’re a nation in crisis,” Fourtner said. “I want to put a call to action out to everybody to start standing up. This is a huge infringement on our rights.”