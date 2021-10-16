Watch now: Protestors decry medical mandates, government overreach

Protesters focused on medical mandates, but were also protesting government overreach on Saturday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
About 200 people carried signs and voiced their opinions about COVID-19 vaccination mandates sweeping the country by various businesses. Most were not opposed to the vaccine, but were concerned about being forced to make a choice between complying or losing their jobs.
Trish Diehl, who works in supply at Union Pacific, said her 13-year career is at stake.
“I love my job, but I don’t want to lose my rights over it,” Diehl said. “I just feel like it’s a good reason to come out here and stand up for our rights and let our voices be heard and hopefully someone listens.”
Diehl said she does not lean one way or another on the vaccine, but doesn’t feel comfortable getting it at this time.
State Senator Mike Groene spoke to the crowd about government overreach and said the people at the protest were part of the group that stopped the state education’s proposed health standards.
“We’ve held them back,” Groene said. “We haven’t won the victory, but they are at bay.”
He announced a number of state senators are going forward with a letter to request a special session of the state legislature.
“The letter will be delivered Monday to the secretary of state,” Groene said the secretary will poll the senators to see if there are 33 in favor of the session.
Announced District 42 candidates Chris Bruns and Brenda Fourtner, both of North Platte, also spoke about the protest.
“Basically why I’m here is I believe in our individual rights,” Bruns said. “For me, it’s not a question of the vaccine. It has nothing to do with that, that’s a lot of the noise.”
Bruns said for him it is the government overreach.
“That’s why I’m here is to make sure that the individual rights of the people that make our country work and operate and run are taken into account,” Bruns said, “and that we don’t have some mandate or regulations put in place that take those rights away.”
He said the federal government has no business having a say in what a private company or organization should do with their employees medical health.
Fourtner told the crowd it was time to take our country back.
“We’re a nation in crisis,” Fourtner said. “I want to put a call to action out to everybody to start standing up. This is a huge infringement on our rights.”
She said elected officials who don’t stand up for the rights of citizens, they should be asked to resign.