Watch now: Racers, volunteers prepare for Sandhills Open Road Challenge

ARNOLD — The roar of engines will echo across the Sandhills beginning Thursday as the Sandhills Open Road Challenge weekend opens with the Loup 2 Loup Open Road Race.
The Sandhills Open Road Challenge began its run in 2000 and this weekend marks the 21st running of one of the premier road races in the United States. The racing hits high gear Saturday for the 55-mile feature event.
The Loup 2 Loup between Halsey and Purdum began eight years ago and has grown in popularity with drivers from across the nation.
The Mile Shootout and Half-Mile Shootout run on Friday 14 miles north of Cozad.
The Loup 2 Loup on Thursday begins at 8:30 a.m., Friday’s Shootout at 8 a.m. and Saturday’s SORC at 8:30 a.m.
Maps and detailed schedules are available at sorcrace.com.
Clay Mohr of Arnold took over as president of the SORC board after the retirement of Don Olson, who was president for the first 20 years of the event.
“Joe Shown of Stapleton had been involved in a couple other road race events in the country,” Mohr said. “He drove the road north out of Arnold and said this would be a perfect venue.”
The town of Arnold got on board, and with Olson as board president, the event got started.
“The first year we had about 36 cars,” Mohr said. “Then the second year we had 54 and we just kept growing. Now we’re one of the elite road races in the nation, and we’re pretty excited about that.”
Wednesday at the Robbi Smith shop just west of Arnold, volunteers filled both the tech inspection facility and another building where graphics were being placed on cars.
“This cannot happen without the support of our community and the volunteers,” Mohr said. “Literally there are hundreds of volunteers that you don’t see, that are in the background doing things year round.”
Preparation goes on all year, Mohr said.
“Hats off to the town,” Mohr said. “It’s really big for the town and the area. We’ve donated back over $1 million to local community stuff and it’s important to the area.”
Students and graduates from Arnold High School and Sandhills/Thedford volunteer their time to place the numbers and sponsor stickers on the cars. Tayten Eggleston, a 2019 Arnold graduate, and Laney Badgley and Bailey Schwarz, both 2021 graduates, said the work is a lot of fun.
“I think I was either in kindergarten or first grade when I started coming (to help),” Eggleston said. “I directed traffic when I first starting doing it.”
After that Eggleston, said he started doing bumper stickers and then progressed to doing numbers.
“It’s really cool to see some of the cars that come through here and talk to some of the drivers and see what they do for a living,” he said.
Badgley said she was about 5 years old when she started helping with the event.
“My first job was picking up trash and then I started directing traffic,” Badgley said. “I learned how to put on bumper stickers and I’ve been coming ever since because I just love it.”
Talking with the drivers and hearing about their experiences, Badgley said, is her favorite part of the event.
“I actually started last year and starting putting on the numbers and bumper stickers,” Schwarz said. “I also worked at Schoolhouse Graphics during COVID during that school year.”
Schoolhouse Graphics is a student-owned and -run business Mohr started at Arnold High School that helps fund school activities and more.
“I learned a lot in a small amount of time,” Schwarz said. “This year, I printed all the bumper stickers, cut them out with another worker, and we cut all the numbers also.”
Schwarz likes seeing the cars, talking with the drivers and working with her friends.
“It’s a fun atmosphere I think,” Schwarz said.
Jeff Preston, SORC race co-director, leads the technical inspections as the cars come in after registration. He is in his fifth year of volunteering for the event.
“I’m a car guy, an enthusiast, kind of a gear head,” Preston said, “so tech just serves me well from that aspect.”
He said inspection is important for safety.
“When they come in we’ll check tires, belts; if they have a roll bar we’ll inspect the roll bar and the harnesses,” Preston said.
Preston said the tech staff does a mechanical inspection of the car as well.
“We make sure that the clothing is good, the helmets are good, gloves and shoes are good,” Preston said. “Everybody has their job, and when a car comes in, we do it and out the door they go.”
He said the rules are strict.
“They are pretty uniform across open road racing platforms,” Preston said.
Preston said most people who come to the race know what to expect. There are eight speed classes for the SORC ranging from 80 to 120 mph. There are seven classes for the Loup 2 Loup from 80 to 110 mph.
“If the car doesn’t meet our standards, either you fix or you don’t race,” Preston said. “It’s that simple.”
He said disqualifying a car doesn’t happen very often.
“A lot of times it’s as easy as they didn’t have the fire extinguisher mounted,” Preston said. “(Tuesday) we had some tire issues. The guy was able to get some and he’s going to come back and get (checked) again.”
Kelly Kennedy, president of the Loup 2 Loup race, said drivers fill out registration cards according to their class.
“We go down the checklist according to what the requirements are for that class,” Kennedy said. “Each car is different.”
Kennedy said the Loup 2 Loup is shorter than the SORC.
“It is 22 miles the entire length, up and back, but it’s a little more challenging than the SORC,” Kennedy said. “There’s more corners and sharper corners. It actually challenges the drivers a lot because they don’t have the long flat straightaways to catch speed and so they have to drive the corners a lot faster.”
Mohr said KBBN radio out of Broken Bow will livestream the Shootout on Friday morning.
“This is the first time ever we’ve been able to do livestream,” Mohr said. “We’re really excited about that.”