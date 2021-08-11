Watch now: Racers, volunteers prepare for Sandhills Open Road Challenge

After that Eggleston, said he started doing bumper stickers and then progressed to doing numbers.

“It’s really cool to see some of the cars that come through here and talk to some of the drivers and see what they do for a living,” he said.

Badgley said she was about 5 years old when she started helping with the event.

“My first job was picking up trash and then I started directing traffic,” Badgley said. “I learned how to put on bumper stickers and I’ve been coming ever since because I just love it.”

Talking with the drivers and hearing about their experiences, Badgley said, is her favorite part of the event.

“I actually started last year and starting putting on the numbers and bumper stickers,” Schwarz said. “I also worked at Schoolhouse Graphics during COVID during that school year.”

Schoolhouse Graphics is a student-owned and -run business Mohr started at Arnold High School that helps fund school activities and more.

“I learned a lot in a small amount of time,” Schwarz said. “This year, I printed all the bumper stickers, cut them out with another worker, and we cut all the numbers also.”