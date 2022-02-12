Watch now: Rashawn Bryant carries on father's love of boxing to next generation with Young Inspirations Boxing Club

Seventh-grader DeAngelo Mata joined the club in June along with three of his family members. He also participates in soccer, football and basketball during the year and felt boxing was one more outlet for him.

“It keeps me in shape. That’s No. 1,” Mata said of his reasons for joining the club. “It’s just being active and not just sitting on the couch. I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite but it helps prepare me for other sports.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Young Inspirations received non-profit status last week and the organization has had several fundraisers since its inception. That includes Saturday’s event in which people could enjoy a variety of soups and baked goods and provide a freewill donation to the group.

Bryant does not charge his boxers any fees to participate in the club. The fundraisers go toward equipment, and event and travel fees.

“I came from a household where we didn’t have a lot of money but I was still able to participate in a number of sports,” Bryant said. “Boxing can be an expensive sport but I don’t want finances to be a reason why a kid can’t participate.”

The name of the organization comes from his father, who started Young Inspirations North Platte Boxing in the early 2000s.