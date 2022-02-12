Watch now: Rashawn Bryant carries on father's love of boxing to next generation with Young Inspirations Boxing Club

Rashawn Bryant was raised a boxer. introduced to the sport at an early age by his late father, Royal, who was a two-time Golden Gloves champion.
The ring remains a major part of the 23-year-old’s life. It’s just in a different role now than he initially imagined.
“I’ve always loved kids but I can’t say that I ever wanted to be a coach,” Bryant said Friday night. “I’m not going to lie to you. I always wanted to be a boxer. I always wanted to be the performer.”
But coaching started with his eager nephews. Then there were his nephew’s friends, who came along too.
That grew into the formation of the Young Inspirations Boxing Club this past summer.
There are 13 boxers involved now, ranging from 8-years-old up to Shawn Rosenberg, who is 23.
“I’ve been growing as a coach,” said Bryant, who graduated from North Platte High School in 2016. “I’m basically retired (as a boxer) now but I keep telling the kids, ‘If I get back into shape and I feel good, I definitely would take a fight.’ But I’m content with coaching right now.”
Bryant held an hour-long practice at the Nebraska Athletic Club on Friday night, and the members also meet twice a week at the Salvation Army of North Platte.
Seventh-grader DeAngelo Mata joined the club in June along with three of his family members. He also participates in soccer, football and basketball during the year and felt boxing was one more outlet for him.
“It keeps me in shape. That’s No. 1,” Mata said of his reasons for joining the club. “It’s just being active and not just sitting on the couch. I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite but it helps prepare me for other sports.
Young Inspirations received non-profit status last week and the organization has had several fundraisers since its inception. That includes Saturday’s event in which people could enjoy a variety of soups and baked goods and provide a freewill donation to the group.
Bryant does not charge his boxers any fees to participate in the club. The fundraisers go toward equipment, and event and travel fees.
“I came from a household where we didn’t have a lot of money but I was still able to participate in a number of sports,” Bryant said. “Boxing can be an expensive sport but I don’t want finances to be a reason why a kid can’t participate.”
The name of the organization comes from his father, who started Young Inspirations North Platte Boxing in the early 2000s.
“My dad had the vision of helping out the youth because of what boxing did for him and how it impacted his life,” Bryant said. “He took that, instilled it in me. I picked it up and ran with it.”
Initial workouts for a young boxer focus on strength and conditioning. Bryant then moves to footwork and the fundamentals, including shadow boxing “for months before we even touch a bag or hit mitts.”
He said his boxers have not just developed physically over their time with the club.
“We’re all about the growth and development of the kids in general. It’s another outlet,” he said. “I encourage all sports, but boxing is definitely an outlet to get your mind off your everyday life.
“I always tell parents that not everybody who comes to the gym has to compete (in matches),” Bryant said. “You can come just to get in shape, or get your mind off your home life or whatever it is. Boxing teaches a lot of discipline and gets you through you a lot of situations.
“It got me through a lot of situations and can get a lot of people through them.”
Bryant has rules for his boxers that focus on not only having discipline during practice, but also in life.
“If I hear feedback from teachers that my boxers aren’t listening (at school), we have cardio practices,” Bryant said. “We don’t put gloves on, just strength and conditioning strictly.
“We don’t like to do that a lot. We want to become better boxers,” Bryant said. “But we’ve got to be better people first.”