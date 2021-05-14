 Skip to main content
Watch now: Remains of private greenhouse smolder in North Platte
Watch now: Remains of private greenhouse smolder in North Platte

Watch now: Fire destroys private greenhouse in North Platte

North Platte firefighters begin investigating the cause of a Friday afternoon fire that quickly consumed a private greenhouse behind a trailer house in the 2600 block of West 22nd Street. Firefighters were called to the scene about 1:30 p.m.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte fire officials were still investigating the cause of a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a homeowner’s private greenhouse near the Wild West Arena.

Though firefighters responded promptly, the structure was already a lost cause by the time they arrived shortly after 1:30 p.m., said Fire Marshal George Lewis.

He praised neighbors who had started garden sprinklers pointed toward the smoking metal frame near a mobile home in the 2600 block of West 22nd Street.

That kept the fire from spreading to the home or neighboring properties, Lewis said.

“They were thinking pretty good,” he said. “Kudos to them.”

No one was in the greenhouse, which Lewis said had a typical construction with plastic draped over the metal frame.

“It went up pretty quick,” he said.

He was still reviewing the fire’s cause, Lewis added, but he expected to declare it accidental.

The blaze could have resulted from an electrical problem in the greenhouse or sunlight heating up the plastic, he said.

