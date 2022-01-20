Watch now: Republican gubernatorial candidates decry Dems, CRT, vaccine mandates at Lincoln County Cattlemen forum

Carpenter, citing experience in biological and chemical warfare while serving in the military, cast doubts on the use of mRNA pharmaceutical technology in crafting the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

“We will not even know the true effects (of those vaccines) for the next two years,” Carpenter said.

Participants’ descriptions of critical race theory, an academic theory mainly discussed in graduate classes, broadened the concept to include shaming present-day whites for previous generations’ acts of racism against African Americans and other races.

“You cannot punish people for what began and ended — slavery — over 150 years ago,” said McNinch, a former staffer at the Nebraska Center for Women in York. “It would be like singling out every Asian, every Japanese person and belittling them and shunning them after Pearl Harbor.”

Last year’s Nebraska State Board of Education consideration of optional K-12 health and sex education standards mostly united the gubernatorial candidates in favor of abolishing the board and putting curriculum in local hands.