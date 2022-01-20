Watch now: Republican gubernatorial candidates decry Dems, CRT, vaccine mandates at Lincoln County Cattlemen forum

With the lone Democratic candidate called away by a family emergency, Thursday night’s Lincoln County Cattlemen governor’s forum turned into a Republican rally.
Seven of Nebraska’s eight announced candidates to succeed GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts competed to be most forceful in denouncing President Joe Biden, “critical race theory,” now-shelved state school health standards, most state taxes, government spending and illegal immigration.
They made little effort to separate themselves on major issues during the nearly two-hour forum, moderated by KNOP-TV anchor Kent Winder and North Platte Bulletin Editor-Publisher George Lauby.
But all offered variations of a theme voiced by former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha: The nation and Nebraska are doomed if national or state voters choose Democrats.
“Our freedoms are under attack every day,” she said. “We need to stand strong. ... Because if we don’t step up now, we may lose our chance.”
Also taking two-minute turns in front of more than 100 people were Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln, Michael Connely of York, Charles Herbster of Falls City, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and Lela McNinch of Lincoln. McNinch is Connely’s sister.
Herbster has been considered one of the GOP front-runners in the May 10 primary. The other, University of Nebraska Jim Pillen of Columbus, visited North Platte Tuesday on a one-day statewide airplane tour after Ricketts endorsed Pillen as his successor.
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the only announced Democratic candidate, had planned to attend. She canceled after her son was hospitalized in the Omaha area, Lauby told the North Platte audience.
Herbster wasted little time touting his endorsement by former President Donald Trump as the forum participants introduced themselves.
“Every day, he (Trump) looks more right all of the time,” the Richardson County cattleman said.
The evening’s questions touched on virtually all the national and statewide controversies that have dominated political talk since Biden replaced Trump exactly a year ago Thursday.
All seven candidates pointedly declared their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. Ridenour, a computer professional, said he has been thrown out of some Omaha businesses for defying mask mandates.
“Nebraskans are losing their jobs because they are not wanting to get this ‘vaccine,’” he said, quickly adding “quote, ‘vaccine’” to emphasize his skepticism about the shots.
Carpenter, citing experience in biological and chemical warfare while serving in the military, cast doubts on the use of mRNA pharmaceutical technology in crafting the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
“We will not even know the true effects (of those vaccines) for the next two years,” Carpenter said.
Participants’ descriptions of critical race theory, an academic theory mainly discussed in graduate classes, broadened the concept to include shaming present-day whites for previous generations’ acts of racism against African Americans and other races.
“You cannot punish people for what began and ended — slavery — over 150 years ago,” said McNinch, a former staffer at the Nebraska Center for Women in York. “It would be like singling out every Asian, every Japanese person and belittling them and shunning them after Pearl Harbor.”
Last year’s Nebraska State Board of Education consideration of optional K-12 health and sex education standards mostly united the gubernatorial candidates in favor of abolishing the board and putting curriculum in local hands.
“I don’t see the necessity for the State Board of Education,” Lindstrom said. Parents “were very angry at what was being taught to the students” as they protested the health standards, which the board finally tabled.
Nary a state-level tax escaped attack from one or more candidates, though most focused their wrath on the property tax system that farmers, ranchers and small towns have detested for decades.
McNinch, Ridenour and Connely declared themselves in favor of Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s bills and petition drive to abolish income, sales and property taxes and replace them with state and local “consumption taxes.” Excise taxes would remain under Erdman’s proposal.
Government spending controls or abolition of entire state departments also were popular. Connely, who is running several petition drives, said he’d slash state spending by 30% in his first 30 months in office.
“The first to fall by the wayside will be the (state) Department of Education,” he said, with Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services and Labor Department next in line to be slashed.
Herbster brought up one of Trump’s regular topics in decrying Biden’s handling of would-be migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
“If they can’t close the southern border, Charles W. Herbster, as governor, will close the Nebraska border,” he said.
All seven candidates declared themselves in favor of Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s “constitutional carry” bill, which would abolish state permits to carry concealed weapons. Brewer’s Legislative Bill 773 had its public hearing Thursday.