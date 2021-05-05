Watch now: Residents come out to show support for Platte River Mall EEA ordinance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly Backer, chairwoman of the Sutherland Village Board, said many in her town would gladly pay the EEA tax at the mall on top of the current combined 7% state and city sales taxes.

The EEA tax would be “a tax of choice ... that they feel they have the right to use and shop where they want,” Baker said.

The hearing testimony failed to sway council members Woods, Ed Rieker and Donna Tryon, who said they like Rev’s vision but not its owners’ call for city help.

“I’m 100% in favor of this project,” Rieker said. But “it seems we have so many factors in our culture that are guiding us toward more and more government involvement. That troubles me immensely.”

Woods agreed with his Ward 4 colleague and North Emory Street neighbor. “I know this is the way development is done nowadays,” he said. “And it bothers me.”

But the EEA ordinance’s advancement was assured when Councilman Jim Carman opposed tabling the measure and then forcefully declared himself in its favor.