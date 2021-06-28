Watch now: Retiring Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea will run for Legislature in 2022

Thirty-four years in North Platte and Lincoln County, Mel McNea says, convinced him and his family how special their people are.
He wants to stand up and defend them as the county’s next state senator, the retiring Great Plains Health CEO said Monday night in announcing his candidacy for the Legislature in next year’s elections.
“Lincoln County is great because of its people and its ability to find solutions together to solve the challenges that we face,” McNea, 66, told more than 75 people in The Cedar Room in the downtown Canteen District.
He’s the first announced candidate for Lincoln County’s District 42 seat in the May 2022 primary and November 2022 general election. Two-term state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte is term-limited.
McNea, who grew up near the U.S.-Canadian border in Bottineau, North Dakota, arrived in North Platte in 1987 as an ultrasound technician at the then-Great Plains Regional Medical Center.
He worked his way up through the ranks, becoming GPH’s top officer in 2014 and leading the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic.
He announced in March that he’ll retire from GPH in December, jokingly adding that a legislative run offers him an alternative to dealing with wife Michelle’s “honey-do list.”
But McNea ultimately traced his candidacy to his years living, working and raising a family in North Platte — an experience summed up for him most intensely during the pandemic.
“What I witnessed and was a part of during the past year was nothing short of incredible,” he told a crowd that included numerous North Platte elected officials and business and community leaders.
“Amidst an unprecedented global pandemic that affected so many people in our community, this community came together to support each other with immense resiliency time and time again.”
He decided to seek Lincoln County’s legislative seat “to bring conservative leadership to the challenges we face at the county and the state level.”
In a pre-announcement Telegraph interview, McNea said he feels a need “to preserve that (local) heritage” considering “the changes that are going to occur” in the nation.
When asked to elaborate, he cited a growing “lack of respect for the flag (and) lack of respect for law enforcement” in other parts of the nation, though not in Lincoln County.
McNea also took note of the controversial draft health education standards now being revised by the State Board of Education, as well as “critical race theory” and its contention that racism is deeply ingrained in America’s legal systems and culture.
“We are not a racist country,” he told his Cedar Room audience, adding that he’ll stand up for the rights of the unborn and defend the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.
Nebraska needs to keep making progress in fixing its “broken property tax system,” McNea said in his speech and pre-announcement interview.
He told The Telegraph he hopes to use his years of health care experience to improve processes in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
That would free up more state money to apply toward property tax relief, he said.
McNea, a 1973 graduate of Bottineau High School in his home state, received his bachelor’s degree in biology in 1977 from Valley City (North Dakota) State College. He earned his master’s in health care administration from the University of Phoenix in 2009.
After receiving his radiologic technology certificate in 1980, McNea worked for a year in Bismarck, North Dakota’s state capital, before becoming radiology director at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau.
He met his wife in O’Neill, where he held his first Nebraska job in 1986-87 as radiology director at St. Anthony’s Hospital. Mel and Michelle McNea have three children and four grandchildren, with a fifth due in August.
During his time as CEO, GPH has added more than 300 employees and expanded its health services to 18 additional specialties, according to his March press release announcing his pending retirement from the hospital.
His tenure has seen GPH named one of the top 19 rural U.S. hospitals by The Leapfrog Group in 2019 and 2020. He’s a past recipient of the Nebraska Hospital Association’s Excellence in Service Award.
McNea has served on the Educational Service Unit 16 board since 2008, winning a two-year term in District 7 that year and four-year terms in 2010, 2014 and 2018.