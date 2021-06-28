Watch now: Retiring Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea will run for Legislature in 2022

“We are not a racist country,” he told his Cedar Room audience, adding that he’ll stand up for the rights of the unborn and defend the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms.

Nebraska needs to keep making progress in fixing its “broken property tax system,” McNea said in his speech and pre-announcement interview.

He told The Telegraph he hopes to use his years of health care experience to improve processes in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

That would free up more state money to apply toward property tax relief, he said.

McNea, a 1973 graduate of Bottineau High School in his home state, received his bachelor’s degree in biology in 1977 from Valley City (North Dakota) State College. He earned his master’s in health care administration from the University of Phoenix in 2009.

After receiving his radiologic technology certificate in 1980, McNea worked for a year in Bismarck, North Dakota’s state capital, before becoming radiology director at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau.

He met his wife in O’Neill, where he held his first Nebraska job in 1986-87 as radiology director at St. Anthony’s Hospital. Mel and Michelle McNea have three children and four grandchildren, with a fifth due in August.