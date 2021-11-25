Watch now: Runners brave the cold weather for North Platte's Turkey Trot

Families gathered early to celebrate Thanksgiving at the Turkey Trot 5K and mile run.

Participants came all the way from Minnesota and Colorado to enjoy the crisp 16-degree temperatures. The sky was blue and the sun shining, making the morning a great day for running.

The event has not been held in person since 2018. The 2019 race was cancelled because of weather, the 2020 because of COVID-19.

Many participants dressed up in costumes including the Booth family from Denver — Cara, Noah, Ali and Dave — who were in town for a visit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My mom lives here now so we came down for Thanksgiving to visit my mom,” Dave said. “All of us other than Ali have been runners at some point in our lives. I don’t run anymore, but Cara and Noah still run.”

The Booths were dressed up in turkey costumes.

“I think we’re going to walk today,” Dave said. “Turkeys don’t run very well.”

Kassidy Aden and her family. mom Erica Crewdson, Kiley Aden and Tommy Hagert, decided to come out to the event for a fun time.

“My mom just said, do you want to go running,” Kassidy said. “I just said, OK, because I love running.”