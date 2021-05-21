Watch now: Second phase starts for North Platte St. Patrick High School's renovations

The sound of a sledgehammer reverberated through the empty hallways at North Platte St. Patrick High School on Friday as renovations began on phase two of the “Now is the Time” campaign.

Workers were taking out walls on what was the girls locker room across from the high school gym.

Wendy Dodson, executive director of the North Platte Catholic Schools Foundation, said the building was originally built in 1955.

“We’ve had some additions,” Dodson said. “There’s the addition on the east end, and at one point we added on to the west end. For the most part, the plumbing is original to the building and that’s really the main reason behind this project.”

She said the plumbing was creating problems that couldn’t be ignored any longer.

“Aesthetically, it will be very nice to bring the building up to date and have some nicer facilities for our students and our faculty,” Dodson said.

The project total of over $1.7 million includes the first phase completed last summer, the current work and future facility updates as needed. Included in that total, Dodson said, are funds to increase the NPCS Endowment as well.