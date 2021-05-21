 Skip to main content
Watch now: Second phase starts for North Platte St. Patrick High School's renovations
Watch now: Second phase starts for North Platte St. Patrick High School's renovations

Watch now: Second phase starts for North Platte St. Patrick High School's renovations

James Bonacci with Steele's Construction swings a sledgehammer Friday as the crew begins taking out walls for phase two of renovations for North Platte Catholic Schools at St. Patrick High School.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The sound of a sledgehammer reverberated through the empty hallways at North Platte St. Patrick High School on Friday as renovations began on phase two of the “Now is the Time” campaign.

Workers were taking out walls on what was the girls locker room across from the high school gym.

Wendy Dodson, executive director of the North Platte Catholic Schools Foundation, said the building was originally built in 1955.

“We’ve had some additions,” Dodson said. “There’s the addition on the east end, and at one point we added on to the west end. For the most part, the plumbing is original to the building and that’s really the main reason behind this project.”

She said the plumbing was creating problems that couldn’t be ignored any longer.

“Aesthetically, it will be very nice to bring the building up to date and have some nicer facilities for our students and our faculty,” Dodson said.

The project total of over $1.7 million includes the first phase completed last summer, the current work and future facility updates as needed. Included in that total, Dodson said, are funds to increase the NPCS Endowment as well.

Phase one included new hallway flooring and lighting at St. Patrick High School, renovations of junior high restrooms and the faculty lounge, and repairs to McDaid Elementary roof.

“Down the road, we hope to build a new kitchen space for St. Pat’s, just to make more space, new equipment to get it up to date,” Dodson said. That would be new construction, which would cost less than remodeling the existing space.

“Steele’s, Knobel’s, Charlie’s Plumbing, all these local contractors did a great job for us last summer,” Dodson said. “They know our time frame and will do the best they can to get it finished so we can welcome students in August. If not, we’ll work around it.”

Dodson said the foundation is still collecting donations.

“Most people have pledged over a three-year time period,” Dodson said. “We’ve been thrilled with the generosity so far. People have made those pledges and are paying on those pledges.”

She said the campaign is close to reaching its goal.

“We certainly have cash in hand to complete these phases and what we’re doing right now,” Dodson said.

Donations can be made online at apps.npcschools.org/donate-now.

