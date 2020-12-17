Watch now: Shades of Christmas past, as developer welcomes public to Hotel Pawnee for holiday open house

It was a week before Christmas Eve in North Platte’s Canteen District.
Its stores were open late for Thursday night holiday shopping, like they used to be.
And the Hotel Pawnee had a Christmas tree.
Hundreds of people flowed through the grand lobby of downtown’s grande dame, taking up owner Jay Mitchell’s invitation to view the initial stages of the Pawnee’s restoration.
Thursday’s three-hour open house gave many younger residents their first glimpse of the 1929 hotel — worn down but still reflecting its classic beauty — and let older folks recall North Platte Christmases long, long ago.
“Seeing the Christmas tree as a child — it was very, very special,” said Mary Agler of North Platte.
“On Thursday nights before the holidays, it was very special. All the stores would be lit up.”
Agler and sister Beth Schanou had non-Christmas stories to tell, too. Their mother, Margaret Easton, used to tell them how her fellow Northwestern Bell telephone operator Charlotte Maline sneaked over to the Pawnee to get married during World War II.
“During the war, if you were engaged, it was a secret,” Schanou said. “Otherwise, you would lose your job.”
Maline’s groom, Bill Weisgerber, was on leave from the armed forces long enough for the wedding and a brief honeymoon.
“All the (phone) operators came, and there was a big celebration and everyone was so happy because they got married,” she said.
But then the operators accompanied the newlyweds to the Pawnee’s honeymoon suite. “They sat in the room and played cards,” Schanou said. “And they wouldn’t leave.”
“The honeymoon could not commence,” added Agler.
Mitchell, a California historic redeveloper who acquired sole ownership in October 2019 with help from North Platte business leaders, arrived Oct. 12 to begin reviving the eight-story building that closed in 2013.
Most people adhered to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, wearing masks and spacing out as they moved through the spacious lobby, the second-floor mezzanine and the first-floor Tom-Tom Coffee Shop and White Horse Bar areas.
For Mitchell’s four-man restoration team, Thursday night offered the strongest evidence yet of North Platte’s appreciation of its history and local love for the National Register of Historic Places hotel.
“I’m surprised,” said James Mitchell of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Jay Mitchell’s cousin. “I didn’t think many people would come in on a Thursday night.”
On the rediscovered tables, chairs and barstools inside the Tom-Tom and White Horse, visitors pored over printouts of historic Pawnee photos and menus.
As Jay Mitchell stood inside the Tom-Tom, describing historic features and his team’s discoveries for visitors, an older man came up to him and shook his hand.
“I want to thank you for doing this,” he told him. “This is wonderful.”
Considering he only finalized plans for the open house on Monday, “I’m really happy with the number of people who came here,” Mitchell said.
“Clearly it’s not ready to open. There’s a lot of work to go. But the vision is apparent now.”
He and his team hope by late next summer to reopen the lobby and welcome businesses back to the nine first-floor commercial spaces, including revived versions of the 1936 White Horse and 1941 Tom-Tom. Restoration of the six hotel-room floors will follow.
While Mitchell plans to present both as they were in their World War II heyday, the lobby, first-floor Green Room and second-floor Crystal Ballroom are slated to reclaim their original hues and appearances.
North Platte librarian and historian Kaycee Anderson, who gives presentations on the Pawnee to local audiences, was beaming as she saw Thursday’s visitors.
“Everybody said they were coming down” when word of the open house broke, Anderson said. “Just the fact (Mitchell is) letting the people come in will help so much with the perception that something is finally happening.”
Cassie Zurn, who moved with her family to North Platte in 2012, relished her first look at the Pawnee as she took in the White Horse space with its backlit, colorized photo of a white horse and recently uncovered Native American artwork.
“We lived in Rapid City (South Dakota) before they redid their downtown,” Zurn said. “I remember when people there were on the fence about whether doing it was a good idea.”
Zurn’s son Nicholas has been part of North Platte Community Playhouse productions at the Fox Theatre. The Playhouse lit its 1929 neon sign Thursday night across from its sister building.
“When you leave (the Fox) and you walk by here, it’s just so neat,” Zurn said.
For Layne and Stephanie Groseth of North Platte, Thursday’s open house reminded them of their Lincoln County childhoods and family stories about the Pawnee.
“My grandfather was a pharmaceutical salesman from Fargo (North Dakota), and he’d stay here in the (19)40s, ’50s, ’60s,” said Layne Groseth, North Platte’s public works director.
“He’d go on and on about how fantastic it was,” added Stephanie, who grew up in nearby Maxwell.
“The most fantastic hotel from Chicago to Denver,” Layne recalled. “It’s great to see so many people excited about it.”
