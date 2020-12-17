Watch now: Shades of Christmas past, as developer welcomes public to Hotel Pawnee for holiday open house

On the rediscovered tables, chairs and barstools inside the Tom-Tom and White Horse, visitors pored over printouts of historic Pawnee photos and menus.

As Jay Mitchell stood inside the Tom-Tom, describing historic features and his team’s discoveries for visitors, an older man came up to him and shook his hand.

“I want to thank you for doing this,” he told him. “This is wonderful.”

Considering he only finalized plans for the open house on Monday, “I’m really happy with the number of people who came here,” Mitchell said.

“Clearly it’s not ready to open. There’s a lot of work to go. But the vision is apparent now.”

He and his team hope by late next summer to reopen the lobby and welcome businesses back to the nine first-floor commercial spaces, including revived versions of the 1936 White Horse and 1941 Tom-Tom. Restoration of the six hotel-room floors will follow.

While Mitchell plans to present both as they were in their World War II heyday, the lobby, first-floor Green Room and second-floor Crystal Ballroom are slated to reclaim their original hues and appearances.