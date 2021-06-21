Watch now: Something fun for everyone at Monday's Family Night

Whether it was a family of three or nine, many people entered the Wild West Arena for Monday’s Family Night.

Children, teenagers and adults could all find something fun to do while spending their time with each other, meeting new friends or seeing familiar faces.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Activities like cornhole, ring toss and putting a golf ball entertained children and toddlers alike. Both toddlers and children could’ve easily bounced the entire night on the inflatable bouncy castles.

Older kids and teenagers jumped into round after round of wall ball, quickly breaking a sweat from the evening’s sun.

Adults watched and socialized, while some even joined in on the fun, showing kids how to rope dummies.

Anyone could get their faces painted, whether as an animal or with a simple symbol on their cheek. In another line, people waited to get autographs from reigning Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020-21 Joeli Walrath and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2019-20 Brylee Thompson or Husker offensive lineman Christian Gaylord.

Men in the Gap Ministries handed out ice cream and cookies to everyone, young or old, who entered the Wild West Arena.