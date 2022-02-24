Watch now: Sprinter-turned-speaker talks to Mid-Plains Community College students

Charles Clark’s first speaking opportunity came at an event at his high school in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and he had some reservations going in about how effective his message would be.

Let’s just say it wasn’t what he expected.

“At the end, teenagers came up to me, and I’ll never forget this one girl,” Clark said Thursday morning. “She had tears dripping down her face and said, ‘Hey, thanks for sharing that message because I was going to kill myself today. You made me want to live my dreams.’

“It was very humbling,” Clark said. “She showed me that (the message) was so much bigger than myself.”

Clark was a world-class sprinter before a debilitating injury to his right quad ended the then-22-year-old’s promising track and field career. He has since become a speaker and mindset coach and delivered his message of dealing with and overcoming adversity, improving habits and setting goals more than 500 times since 2017.

He appeared at the Mid-Plains Community College campuses at both North Platte and McCook Thursday to deliver his talk and engage the attendees in a question-and-answer session.

His appearance was also part of the celebration of Black History Month on the campuses.

“Instead of just talking about Black history, it’s having a person of color doing something in his field,” said Quinn Jackson, area assistant director of student life, leadership and diversity at North Platte Community College. “(Clark’s) message was really powerful and also people who have viewed his previous work recommended him. I figured he would be a great contributor here.”

Clark was a 10-time All-American track standout at Florida State and recorded personal-best times of 20.0 and 45.30 in the 200 and 400 meters, respectively. He also competed in the USA Outdoor Championships and international events before the injury in 2011 in which there was a 99% tear in the quad muscle.

Clark’s talk touched on how he bounced back from hitting rock bottom with the end of his track career — including moving back home for a while. He also provided ways for those in attendance to overcome whatever they feel might be holding them back as well.

“Choosing to respond to stress rather than becoming stress, and becoming more consistent in your life, it can set you up for your greatest comeback,” Clark told the North Platte crowd. “It can set you up for the future we all dream of. It’s time for us to get it.”

Clark said his hope is that people walk out of his events with a different perspective.

“If it’s one person, that’s great,” Clark said. “My biggest goal is to have people tap into the best version (of themselves). That’s all I want.

“Maybe it wakes up something inside of them that have been avoiding, or maybe it challenges them to do something different (in their lives).”

His quad injury put him another track in his life in the end.

“It can’t replace (the athletic competition), but ultimately in life you learn to make small adjustments and find gratitude in those moments,” Clark said. “You find appreciation for where you are now. I’m enjoying speaking and writing and building a business.”

More by Tim Johnson

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.