Watch now: St. Patrick High School Strutters dance team cap off successful season

O’Neill and Roberg choreographed the state routines for the kick and pom competitions. The strength of the team was doing everything in sync, Roberg said

“I think we were hitting everything at the same time, we were all very sharp and together,” she said. “Everyone just did really good on working hard and making sure everything was on the right count.”

State dance competition and the boys state basketball tournament were the biggest highlights for both captains.

“For me, it was state,” O’Neill said. “We just put in so much time and hard work into those two performances. When you finally get to perform in front of that huge crowd and you do really well, and I do think we did really well, it pays off. It makes everything worth it.”

Roberg said her dream came true with the boys state basketball appearance.

“We got to dance at the Pinnacle (Arena),” Roberg said. “That’s always been kind of my dream, so that was super exciting.

“We got to do that with our cheer team too, so with all of us that was super fun and definitely a good memory.”

The team had 10 members for the 2020-21 season. For the 2021-22 season, there will be 15.