Watch now: State champ: St. Pat's wins Class D1

LINCOLN – Jack Heiss walked up to the St. Pat’s postgame press conference with the Class D1 trophy in his hands, the remains of the basketball net draped around his neck and the biggest smile on his face.

With Caleb Munson and Brecken Erickson to his right – both wearing their shares of the net and their medals – and coach Bill O’Malley to his left, a reporter asked him a simple question: What does it mean knowing this senior class played a role in making history for the Irish.

“There’s no better feeling,” he said. “There just isn’t. It’s still not totally setting in, but what we did was crazy. It’s awesome.”

Heiss scored 14 points, Erickson led with 19 points and 13 rebounds (nine offensive boards) for a double-double and Munson added 12 as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Loomis 65-57 to win it’s first state championship since 1928.

The Irish made state in each of the last three seasons, and in the previous two, they fell short. In this case, the third time’s the charm.

And they did it together. They bought in. They did everything they needed to do throughout the season to reach the pinnacle of high school basketball. They took the lessons learned from previous experiences at state and applied it to their work ethic.

“The game was a microcosm of everything that these guys have done,” O’Malley said. “They’ve just been all in all year. They really believe in each other. They believe in their ability to particularly defend, and they were able to get the stops they needed to to win today. It’s a credit to their work ethic and their dedication to the team and our common goals.”

That bond stayed on display even during that press conference when Heiss was asked about what he’s going to remember most about this team.

“I’ll remember all these goofy kids who are behind the camera,” he said. “Hanging out with them all the time. That’s the thing I’ll remember the most for sure. It’s just so much fun. This team is … it’s so fun.”

As fun as the season was, St. Pat’s knew it still had a job to do going into the game if they wanted to be state champions. A mixture of nerves and a tough Loomis defense had the Irish playing from behind at 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Erickson struggled in the first, missing shots under the basket that would have helped the Irish stay in control. And throughout the first half, the Irish picked up 13 fouls.

“Mr. O’Malley had us breathe,” Erickson said. “During one of our timeouts, he had us breathe and take deep breaths because all of us were a little nervous. That helped us a lot.”

“Me too, by the way,” O’Malley added.

It worked. St. Pat’s started playing its game again, and the Irish took its first lead since early in the first quarter at 15-14. They never trailed again.

The teams traded baskets until the end of the second, where St. Pat’s went on an 8-4 run to take a 25-20 lead into halftime. Munson played a huge role in keeping the Irish afloat in the second quarter, providing six of his 12 points and helping St. Pat’s keep its lead late.

“I knew that they were getting on Jack and Brecken a lot, and the guys trusted me to get the ball to me in the high post,” Munson said. “I did my stuff, and I was lucky to hit quite a few. It was a lot of fun.”

It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Irish took full control. St. Pat’s went on a 13-3 run, which included a Sam Troshynski 3, to start the frame and extended its lead to 38-23.

Loomis cut the deficit to six at 40-34 after also going on a run, but Andrew Brosius made back-to-back 3s and Munson made a jumper at the end of the third to put the Irish up 48-34.

“The third quarter was a little unusual. We had the big offensive quarter, but it was very split," O'Malley said. "Early, we were really good, then in the middle, they made the big push to come back. And then Andrew Brosius particularly hit a couple big shots there that were huge.”

The Irish extended their lead to as many as 14 in the fourth quarter, but Loomis slowly cut into the deficit. The Wolves went on a 12-4 run and pulled to within seven at 62-55 with 53 seconds left.

There just wasn’t enough time left for Loomis. St. Pat’s made some stops on defense, held the Wolves to one more basket after that and started celebrating as champions.

“Having been (at state the last) two years, we came in this year and was like ‘Let’s win some games,’” Heiss said. “And that’s what happened.”

St. Pat’s (65)

Brecken Erickson 19, Jack Heiss 14, Caleb Munson 12, Will Moats 8, Andrew Brosius 6, Sam Troshynski 6.

Loomis (57)

Quinn Johnson 20, Shay Swanson 18, Wesley Trompke 9, Aidan Perry 5, Cale Nelson 3, Cristian Blincow 2.