Watch now: Testing Ag Performance Solution participants get to check out technology in North Platte

Agriculture producers and company representatives came together at the West Central Research and Extension Center Thursday for a Summer Field Day Event.

The purpose of the event was to give Testing Ag Performance Solutions program participants an opportunity to learn more about sensors, crop diagnostic analysis and marketing insights. The event also featured “Agronomic Olympics” that tested producers on their knowledge and ability to identify various weeds, as well as other subjects.

Daran Rudnick, irrigation/water management specialist, said the workshop is an informative and fun event.

“It’s an event where we have our sponsors, our partners, our growers, all coming together,” Rudnick said. “Today’s event, we really wanted to highlight technology that they could use in managing, both here as part of the competition, as well as their own operation.”

The TAPS program is a farm management competition where the growers are able to compete and make different agronomic decisions as well as marketing decisions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“To make it a little bit fun, we’re blending in Ag Olympics,” Rudnick said. “Basically, what we’re doing here is weed identification and each grower has to identify the weeds (on display).”