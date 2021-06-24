 Skip to main content
Watch now: Testing Ag Performance Solution participants get to check out technology in North Platte
Watch now: Testing Ag Performance Solution participants get to check out technology in North Platte

Watch now: Testing Ag Performance Solution participants get to check out technology in North Platte

Participants in the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program workshop try to identify several types of weeds during the Ag Olympics as part of a workshop at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte on Thursday morning.

Watch now: Testing Ag Performance Solution participants get to check out technology in North Platte

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Agriculture producers and company representatives came together at the West Central Research and Extension Center Thursday for a Summer Field Day Event.

The purpose of the event was to give Testing Ag Performance Solutions program participants an opportunity to learn more about sensors, crop diagnostic analysis and marketing insights. The event also featured “Agronomic Olympics” that tested producers on their knowledge and ability to identify various weeds, as well as other subjects.

Daran Rudnick, irrigation/water management specialist, said the workshop is an informative and fun event.

“It’s an event where we have our sponsors, our partners, our growers, all coming together,” Rudnick said. “Today’s event, we really wanted to highlight technology that they could use in managing, both here as part of the competition, as well as their own operation.”

The TAPS program is a farm management competition where the growers are able to compete and make different agronomic decisions as well as marketing decisions.

“To make it a little bit fun, we’re blending in Ag Olympics,” Rudnick said. “Basically, what we’re doing here is weed identification and each grower has to identify the weeds (on display).”

The next stop for the participants was to look over a plot to learn more about nitrogen management.

“They’re basically being asked to tell us what the NDVI value is, the Normalized Difference Vegetation Indices,” Rudnick said. “That’s information that can be used to help guide nitrogen management.”

The participants returned to the classroom following the interaction out in the field to learn more about how technology can help them make good decisions.

TAPS, founded in 2017, places farmers and researchers in a competition to help drive innovation and research, “while also leveraging a peer-to-peer exchange of information,” Rudnick said in a 2017 press release from the UNL.

