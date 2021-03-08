 Skip to main content
Watch now: Three brothers who served their nation receive Quilts of Valor
Brothers Edwin, Dennis and Jerry Hansen receive Quilts of Valor during a ceremony Monday honoring them for their military service. The Nebraska Heartland Quilts of Valor group crafted and presented the quilts to the Hansens on Monday afternoon at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group presented quilts Monday to three Hansen brothers, Edwin, Dennis and Jerry.

Two of the brothers, Edwin and Dennis, served in the U.S. Army, while Jerry served in the Army Aviation Division. Edwin is 94 years old and served during World War II.

Chris Reinert, representing the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group, read a brief history of each brother.

“Edwin Hansen was drafted into the United States Army and entered military service on Sept. 16, 1944, in Denver,” Reinert read during the ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte. “When he left home to fulfill his obligation to his country, he was carrying his silver dollar.”

Reinert said when Hansen finished his service in late 1946, he came home to Nebraska and was still carrying his silver dollar.

“Several years later, Edwin handed his youngest brother, Denny, the silver dollar when he left for the Army,” Reinert said. “Upon Denny’s return, he gave Edwin back the silver dollar.”

The third Hansen brother, Jerry, entered the Army and Edwin handed him the silver dollar, which Jerry then returned to him upon his discharge.

Jerry served in Vietnam as a crew chief and door gunner with B Troop 1st Squadron/9th Cavalry. Dennis was sent to Vietnam to work on helicopters as a structural engineer.

Reinert told the three veterans the quilts were meant to be used and encouraged them not to just put them up on a shelf.

Since 2003, Quilts of Valor has awarded 269,505 quilts nationally to active military and veterans.

“The maker of your quilt wants you to feel cared for and comforted as you cover yourself in it,” Reinert said.

5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home

Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.

