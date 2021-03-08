Watch now: Three brothers who served their nation receive Quilts of Valor

The Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group presented quilts Monday to three Hansen brothers, Edwin, Dennis and Jerry.
Two of the brothers, Edwin and Dennis, served in the U.S. Army, while Jerry served in the Army Aviation Division. Edwin is 94 years old and served during World War II.
Chris Reinert, representing the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group, read a brief history of each brother.
“Edwin Hansen was drafted into the United States Army and entered military service on Sept. 16, 1944, in Denver,” Reinert read during the ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte. “When he left home to fulfill his obligation to his country, he was carrying his silver dollar.”
Reinert said when Hansen finished his service in late 1946, he came home to Nebraska and was still carrying his silver dollar.
“Several years later, Edwin handed his youngest brother, Denny, the silver dollar when he left for the Army,” Reinert said. “Upon Denny’s return, he gave Edwin back the silver dollar.”
The third Hansen brother, Jerry, entered the Army and Edwin handed him the silver dollar, which Jerry then returned to him upon his discharge.
Jerry served in Vietnam as a crew chief and door gunner with B Troop 1st Squadron/9th Cavalry. Dennis was sent to Vietnam to work on helicopters as a structural engineer.
Reinert told the three veterans the quilts were meant to be used and encouraged them not to just put them up on a shelf.
Since 2003, Quilts of Valor has awarded 269,505 quilts nationally to active military and veterans.
“The maker of your quilt wants you to feel cared for and comforted as you cover yourself in it,” Reinert said.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…