Watch now: Three brothers who served their nation receive Quilts of Valor

The Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group presented quilts Monday to three Hansen brothers, Edwin, Dennis and Jerry.

Two of the brothers, Edwin and Dennis, served in the U.S. Army, while Jerry served in the Army Aviation Division. Edwin is 94 years old and served during World War II.

Chris Reinert, representing the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group, read a brief history of each brother.

“Edwin Hansen was drafted into the United States Army and entered military service on Sept. 16, 1944, in Denver,” Reinert read during the ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte. “When he left home to fulfill his obligation to his country, he was carrying his silver dollar.”

Reinert said when Hansen finished his service in late 1946, he came home to Nebraska and was still carrying his silver dollar.

“Several years later, Edwin handed his youngest brother, Denny, the silver dollar when he left for the Army,” Reinert said. “Upon Denny’s return, he gave Edwin back the silver dollar.”

The third Hansen brother, Jerry, entered the Army and Edwin handed him the silver dollar, which Jerry then returned to him upon his discharge.