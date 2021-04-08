Watch now: Three North Platte veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Three U.S. veterans received Quilts of Valor on Thursday afternoon at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.
The local Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group presented the quilts to Paul Fitzpatrick, Merle Schroder and Stanley Wilhelmson.
Chris Reinert, representing the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group, read a brief history of each veteran, all of whom served in the Army.
“Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969,” Reinert said. “He was sent to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for basic training and was told they were the ‘first run’ of Nebraska boys to go there.”
Schroder served from 1964 to 1966 and was assigned to the 5th Engineers Battalion for one year, Reinert said.
“In the spring of 1965, Merle was deployed to Vietnam as part of the original buildup of troops sent by President (Lyndon) Johnson,” Reinert said. “He was among 2,800 men transported by ship.”
The trip took 28 days and Schroder said it was because the first ship broke down and they had to wait for another ship to pick them up.
“An important story for Merle was that he met his cousin” in Vietnam, Reinert said.
They had grown up one mile apart on separate farms in south central Nebraska but only met 10,000 miles from home.
Stanley Wilhelmson served from Dec. 7, 1964, through May 1967.
“He was trained as an ammunition storage specialist,” Reinert said. “Stanley was the first North Platte service man to be injured in Vietnam on Nov. 12, 1965.”
He spent 17 months in the hospital before being discharged.
