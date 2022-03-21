Watch now: Three rodeo queens help candidates refine their skills at ‘Punchy but Pretty’ clinic

HERSHEY — For the nine individuals who gathered at the Lazy U Steerhead Arena to take part in a riding clinic on Sunday morning, it wasn’t the first time that they had been on a horse.

That was pretty obvious.

But the group was learning the nuances of riding as a rodeo queen candidate and what aspects of horsemanship they will be judged on.

The class was held on the second day of a weekend “Punchy but Pretty” clinic that was led by three friends — Jordan Tierney, Eva Oliver and Brooke Wallace — all of whom are former state rodeo queens and Miss Rodeo America and Miss Rodeo USA contestants. Oliver won the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title in 2019.

The participants for the clinic — which was sponsored by the Miss Nebraska Rodeo Association — came from Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

“All of the (clinic participants) know how to ride horses and have been on them for a long time,” said Cathy Ewing, the director of the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska competition. “They’re teaching them the right way to do it, to perform in the arena as a rodeo queen. It’s different. You’ve got to able to sit on your horse right and do things right.”

Sunday’s clinic focused on the elements that test the rider’s ability to show and exhibit control of the horse during pattern riding.

The participants switched quarter horses throughout the clinic as another test of the riders ability.

“We don’t want them to get too comfortable and want to get them to ride a lot of different styles,” said Tierney, a former Miss Rodeo South Dakota, who won the Miss Rodeo America title in 2020 and held it for another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Horses are just like humans. They have different personalities, they have different quirks and they have different athletic abilities. Being able to handle a range of horses is really important,” Tierney said. “The events we go to, rodeos or equine shows, you’re usually on horses that you’ve never been on before. Sometimes you get to take your own horse, but its few and far in between.”

Tierney said its a time that you need to be punchy — a western term that is incorporated into the clinic name.

“You’ve got to be a little more cowgirl, a little rough around the edges,” Tierney said. “You can handle whatever gets thrown your way and you don’t back down.”

The horsemanship clinic followed the opening day of the event in which the participants covered everything from hair and makeup and appearance to knowledge, impromptu questions and interviews.

It is the third year that the clinic has been held, and on the “Punch but Pretty” Facebook page there is a post from last March that spells out the purpose of the event.

“Our goal is to guide driven women and give them the tools to be powerful but posed and professional as an ambassador for the sport of rodeo,” the post reads. “We are passionate about lending a helping hand to up-and-coming young ladies who are the pillars for the future of rodeo and agriculture.”

