Watch now: Twin Platte NRD director has long argued for South Platte River canal

But when Miller briefed them on Ricketts’ proposal Jan. 13, “I said we were supportive and there was absolutely no objection,” he said.

Legislative Bill 1015, which would authorize the Perkins County Canal’s completion, hasn’t been scheduled for a public hearing. Speaker Mike Hilgers introduced it on behalf of the governor.

LB 1015’s preamble would declare the canal “essential to the economic prosperity, health and welfare of the people of the state of Nebraska, and to the environmental health of the entire Platte River Basin, to protect Nebraska’s full entitlement to the flows of the South Platte River” under the 1923 compact.

Ratified by both states’ legislatures and then by Congress in 1926, the compact allows Nebraska to build the canal — even to buy or seize Colorado land as necessary — “along or near” the route surveyed for Perkins County 128 years ago.

Just 16 of its planned 65 miles were dug in fall 1894, starting from the South Platte in Sedgwick County just south of Ovid.

Construction never reached the Nebraska line, breaking off when financing collapsed, according to newspaper stories prior to the 1923 compact.