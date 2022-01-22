Watch now: Twin Platte NRD director has long argued for South Platte River canal

Even in west central Nebraska, few people knew anything about a partly built 1894 irrigation canal starting in Colorado that Gov. Pete Ricketts now wants to finish.
North Platte’s Kent Miller, 49-year general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District, was one of those few.
He long felt like a lonely voice in Nebraska water-policy circles, he says, for urging the state over many years to invoke its right under its 1923 South Platte River Compact with Colorado to finish the aborted Perkins County Canal.
“I’ve gotten a variety of answers as to why the state never did,” Miller told The Telegraph. “It was, ‘Oh, here’s Kent talking about the South Platte Compact again.’”
So he was pleasantly shocked Jan. 10 when Ricketts, citing a raft of upstream proposals for tapping the South Platte along Colorado’s Front Range, proposed spending $500 million to revive and complete the old canal project.
“It’s something I felt Nebraska should have dealt with for a long time” to secure the South Platte water it’s legally entitled to, Miller said.
Board members of the four-county Twin Platte NRD, which includes Keith County and thus touches the Colorado line, haven’t taken an official position on resurrecting the 128-year-old canal project.
But when Miller briefed them on Ricketts’ proposal Jan. 13, “I said we were supportive and there was absolutely no objection,” he said.
Legislative Bill 1015, which would authorize the Perkins County Canal’s completion, hasn’t been scheduled for a public hearing. Speaker Mike Hilgers introduced it on behalf of the governor.
LB 1015’s preamble would declare the canal “essential to the economic prosperity, health and welfare of the people of the state of Nebraska, and to the environmental health of the entire Platte River Basin, to protect Nebraska’s full entitlement to the flows of the South Platte River” under the 1923 compact.
Ratified by both states’ legislatures and then by Congress in 1926, the compact allows Nebraska to build the canal — even to buy or seize Colorado land as necessary — “along or near” the route surveyed for Perkins County 128 years ago.
Just 16 of its planned 65 miles were dug in fall 1894, starting from the South Platte in Sedgwick County just south of Ovid.
Construction never reached the Nebraska line, breaking off when financing collapsed, according to newspaper stories prior to the 1923 compact.
Its terms would let Nebraska divert up to 500 cubic feet per second from the South Platte into the canal — but only during the irrigation “off-season” between Oct. 15 and April 1.
The compact requires Colorado to maintain a minimum average river flow of 120 cubic feet per second into Nebraska the rest of the year. The two states maintain a South Platte gage at Julesburg under the accord.
It’s unclear whether a 21st-century version of the canal would have to stick to the 1894 survey line inside Nebraska or even go into Perkins County at all, Miller said.
Its water would have to be used first for surface irrigation, he added. But customers for a canal would have to be found.
Perkins County farmers — whose ancestors attempted the canal following disastrous droughts in 1893 and 1894 — learned how to exploit the underground Ogallala Aquifer over the century after the compact’s ratification.
Their Keith County neighbors dusted off the canal project in late 1921, expecting to water 75,000 acres and use hills and valleys as natural reservoirs. Their plan brought Colorado to the compact table.
If a completed canal watered farmland in southern Keith County, Miller said, “return flows” would make their way north to the South Platte from there. Upstream projects in Colorado return water in a similar way.
“That’s the beauty of surface water irrigation,” Miller said. “It’s not as efficient as groundwater, but that inefficiency is how it keeps the river whole.”
Only once since Miller became Twin Platte NRD manager in 1973 has anyone seriously pursued the aborted canal project, he said.
That was in the 1980s, when the Upper Republican NRD and four local partners proposed reviving the Sedgwick County part of the canal and ending it near Enders Dam and Reservoir on Frenchman Creek in Chase County.
That creek feeds into the Republican River, subject of a separate compact between Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.
The idea was to help maintain Enders’ levels and recharge groundwater for irrigators, the Grant Tribune-Sentinel wrote then.
Congress in 1986 agreed to fund half the $1 million cost of studying the notion, with the Upper Republican NRD and its partners covering the rest.
But the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation shelved the South Platte-Frenchman Valley Project. “It is doubtful that an economically feasible plan can be developed under federal criteria,” bureau Commissioner C. Dale Duvall told the late U.S. Rep. Virginia Smith of Chappell during a 1989 hearing.
Around the same time, Miller said, an attorney for Twin Platte NRD suggested securing rights to the Perkins County Canal project in the NRD’s name. Nothing ever came of it, he said.
In discussing his plan Jan. 10, Ricketts pointed to a Colorado Water Conservation Board list of 283 potential upstream projects that would tap the South Platte.
If all were approved and completed, Nebraska’s South Platte flows would be slashed by 90%, the governor said.
The Colorado board’s list includes a $20 million project to develop Ovid Reservoir, a 5,772-acre storage lake just downstream from where the 1894 canal started.
The Water Conservation Board lists the project at a “mid-term” readiness level for construction. It would reduce South Platte flows at the Julesburg gage below the 120 cfs irrigation-season average mandated by the 1923 compact, according to a November 2018 Colorado District Court publication.
Building the aborted 1894 canal, Miller said, wouldn’t remove the long-term threat to Nebraska’s South Platte flows. But it would put Colorado on notice, he added.
“Colorado has said Nebraska hasn’t utilized the canal portion of the compact for a hundred years, (so) why would they now?” Miller said.
“I think without utilizing this provision in the compact, Colorado is looking to dry up the South Platte River at the Nebraska border.”