Watch Now: Two people taken into custody after standoff near Burlington, McCabe intersection in North Platte

A 32-year-old North Platte man with a felony arrest warrant was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a more-than-two-hour standoff at a Burlington Boulevard residence.
Michael A. Charging Elk and a woman walked out of the house, located on the 1400 block of the boulevard, about 4:30 p.m. and surrendered to law enforcement.
“Luckily we were able to bring it to a peaceful result,” said Officer Matt Elder, spokesperson for the North Platte Police Department.
The surrender came about an hour after the Nebraska State Patrol’s SWAT team started making repeated requests over a loudspeaker for the two to either walk out of the residence or answer a cellphone to communicate with authorities.
The SWAT team used a light armored vehicle to force open the front door of the house shortly before the two individuals stepped out.
Charging Elk had an outstanding warrant issued in Lincoln County Court on Feb. 19 that stems from an Jan. 17 incident in which he was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Charging Elk was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center along with the woman. Elder did not have immediate information on her identity.
The standoff begain a little after 2 p.m.
Elder said police officers had tried to stop a vehicle in which Charging Elk was a passenger. The vehicle slowed down and Charging Elk jumped out and ran into the Burlington Boulevard house.
During the standoff, the street was closed between Bryan and McCabe Avenues. North Platte police, the State Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded.
The road block was eventually expanded as a growing crowd of onlookers were pushed back to East D Street between Bryan and McCabe for safety purposes.
Elder said there were reports of weapons in the house.