Watch Now: Two people taken into custody after standoff near Burlington, McCabe intersection in North Platte

A 32-year-old North Platte man with a felony arrest warrant was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a more-than-two-hour standoff at a Burlington Boulevard residence.

Michael A. Charging Elk and a woman walked out of the house, located on the 1400 block of the boulevard, about 4:30 p.m. and surrendered to law enforcement.

“Luckily we were able to bring it to a peaceful result,” said Officer Matt Elder, spokesperson for the North Platte Police Department.

The surrender came about an hour after the Nebraska State Patrol’s SWAT team started making repeated requests over a loudspeaker for the two to either walk out of the residence or answer a cellphone to communicate with authorities.

The SWAT team used a light armored vehicle to force open the front door of the house shortly before the two individuals stepped out.

Charging Elk had an outstanding warrant issued in Lincoln County Court on Feb. 19 that stems from an Jan. 17 incident in which he was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Charging Elk was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center along with the woman. Elder did not have immediate information on her identity.