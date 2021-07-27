Watch now: UCLA student find inspiration, meaningful work during her internship in North Platte

For a student interested in agriculture, going to school in Los Angeles offered a limited view of the business of food production.
Kristen Tam, a student at UCLA, has a desire to protect the earth and its resources, and in searching to expand her education, she came across the University of Nebraska’s research programs. Tam was accepted as an intern at West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.
“I’m from San Francisco, California, and I’ve grown up living right by Ocean Beach, being immersed by the city and the nature of Northern California, the redwoods and the mountains,” Tam said. “I’ve always loved going outdoors, and my family would go camping every summer to the Santa Cruz Mountains and just enjoy just how meditative and in harmony nature works together.”
Early on she became interested in where food comes from and how agricultural practices work.
“That led me to learning a lot about what our agriculture landscape is like and learning that a majority of the U.S. agriculture is doing industrialized monoculture agriculture,” Tam said.
Monoculture farming is based on growing only one type of crop at one time on a specific field.
“I was like, this doesn’t seem like this is the best way to farm because we’re just continuously inputting chemicals into the earth,” Tam said, “taking out nutrients, putting in tons of water and not like replenishing it with things that we’re taking out.”
She had looked up multiple agriculture crop-related programs and through an environmental science newsletter, saw UNL’s program.
“I was like, oh, Nebraska, that would be sort of cool,” Tam said. “I looked into their program and it had a lot of agronomy, crops, integrated pest management research so this is something I’d really be interested in.”
The program boasted that it was really competitive, so Tam wondered if she would have a shot at getting into the program.
“Do I want to spend hours writing essays if I know that most likely I’m not going to get in?” Tam said. “Two days before the application was due, I was like, Nebraska, it will be interesting to go to the middle of the country, never been there.”
She decided to go ahead and apply and was accepted.
“I was so elated,” Tam said. “Even though I feel there’s a lot of stigma on the coast about going to the middle of nowhere, there’s nothing out there, I was excited because going and living anywhere, I know, is such a blessing and such a cool opportunity to learn from people, learn about the place.”
To her surprise, she found out the program wasn’t based in Lincoln.
“Initially I thought I was going to be living at UNL in the dorms with the other hundred research students,” Tam said. “In the initial email they were like, welcome, you got accepted to work with Dr. Julie Peterson in North Platte, welcome to our REU (Research Experience for Undergraduates) program.”
It wasn’t until a week before Kristen was set to come to North Platte that her parents asked questions.
“They were like, Kristen, what exactly is your situation, where will you be living and I said, I’m pretty sure I’m in the dorms, but let me check,” Tam said. “Then they emailed again and said, you’re living in North Platte, and I was like, hmmm, is North Platte like somewhere not in Lincoln?”
Tam called Julie Peterson to talk with her about the research before coming to North Platte.
“I could tell she was really excited about the project, which I loved,” Tam said. “She explained things really well, very engagingly and methodically.”
Peterson not only explained what the research was, but what its purpose is.
“(She explained) how I would be contributing to something,” Tam said. “I really appreciated that, like my work would be meaningful. I felt very comfortable with her and excited that she was going to be my mentor.”
Over this season, Tam said, she has learned many things.
“The Extension side is really exciting me because I didn’t know that was a thing,” Tam said. “Apparently the University of California system is the land grant system of California.”
Upon her return to California, Tam intends to contact the Extension offices in her area.
“I’ve been really inspired how one of the farmers on one of the plots we’re working with said they don’t till their land at all,” Tam said. “We’re asking them, why, what impacted you to do that.”
The farmer told Tam that a Research and Extension officer wanted to do research on no-till farming and its effects on water and moisture retention in the soil and the soil health.
“The farmer got results back that showed no-till soil was so much healthier and able to retain so much more water than tilling the soil,” Tam said. That an Extension worker could have that kind of impact on a farmer “is so inspiring and something I could see myself doing.”
Her time in North Platte is coming to a close around the first week of August, but the experience has had a tangible impact on her future.
“I was interested in environmental policy and food systems and composting and waste,” Tam said. “So getting into this entomology beneficial-insects lab was like a cool, new, possible interest to learn about.”