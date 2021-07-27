Watch now: UCLA student find inspiration, meaningful work during her internship in North Platte

She had looked up multiple agriculture crop-related programs and through an environmental science newsletter, saw UNL’s program.

“I was like, oh, Nebraska, that would be sort of cool,” Tam said. “I looked into their program and it had a lot of agronomy, crops, integrated pest management research so this is something I’d really be interested in.”

The program boasted that it was really competitive, so Tam wondered if she would have a shot at getting into the program.

“Do I want to spend hours writing essays if I know that most likely I’m not going to get in?” Tam said. “Two days before the application was due, I was like, Nebraska, it will be interesting to go to the middle of the country, never been there.”

She decided to go ahead and apply and was accepted.

“I was so elated,” Tam said. “Even though I feel there’s a lot of stigma on the coast about going to the middle of nowhere, there’s nothing out there, I was excited because going and living anywhere, I know, is such a blessing and such a cool opportunity to learn from people, learn about the place.”

To her surprise, she found out the program wasn’t based in Lincoln.