Watch now: University of Nebraska president visits West Central Research and Extension Center

Stories shared by students and staff at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte highlighted University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s morning Thursday.
Carter stopped to visit and listen to a presentation of the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program as well as meeting several foreign and domestic students who are studying at the center.
“There’s just this sense of goodwill and good feeling about the students that are in the undergraduate, the graduate, even the Ph.D. level, that want to come here to North Platte,” Carter said. “They want to be in Nebraska to further the discipline and the science of plant growth, animal growth, making water and food more secure for our nation and our state.”
Carter said the research done has great value.
“The thing that I’ve learned here is the level of detail and research that’s done here and how impactful it is for the Nebraska farmer,” Carter said. “I do believe Nebraska farmers are using the products and research that come out of here.”
Three in four farmers, Carter said, use the information garnered from the research.
“We need to get that to 100% because this work is so good,” Carter said. “It’s one of my goals being university president is how do we up our brand, how do we become better known.”
He referenced what he described as a “Nebraska trait.”
“We’re kind of humble about not telling our story because we don’t want to brag,” Carter said. “I think we need to do more to get our story out, even outside our Nebraska border, to the nation and even the globe.”
WCREC’s impact has grown because of the number of students from abroad, he said.
“That’s part of what’s so great about having the international students here,” Carter said. “They’re going to tell those stories.”
Carter said his love for Nebraska has grown since he took the presidency a little more than one year ago.
“For the reason I said yes to come (to Nebraska), every day is a validation because of the people,” Carter said. “The people of Nebraska are really terrific, they’re genuine, they’re sincere, they’re hardworking, they want to get stuff done.”
He said that is also a part of his makeup.
“Even though I never lived in Nebraska, maybe I had a little bit of Nebraska in me all along,” Carter said. “I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”
Carter said he’s optimistic about the future for the university system.
“We made some pretty bold moves this past year across the university system that actually grew our student enrollment,” Carter said. “Whereas most of the other Midwestern universities lost enrollment, we actually grew.”
