Watch now: University of Nebraska president visits West Central Research and Extension Center

He referenced what he described as a “Nebraska trait.”

“We’re kind of humble about not telling our story because we don’t want to brag,” Carter said. “I think we need to do more to get our story out, even outside our Nebraska border, to the nation and even the globe.”

WCREC’s impact has grown because of the number of students from abroad, he said.

“That’s part of what’s so great about having the international students here,” Carter said. “They’re going to tell those stories.”

Carter said his love for Nebraska has grown since he took the presidency a little more than one year ago.

“For the reason I said yes to come (to Nebraska), every day is a validation because of the people,” Carter said. “The people of Nebraska are really terrific, they’re genuine, they’re sincere, they’re hardworking, they want to get stuff done.”

He said that is also a part of his makeup.

“Even though I never lived in Nebraska, maybe I had a little bit of Nebraska in me all along,” Carter said. “I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

Carter said he’s optimistic about the future for the university system.