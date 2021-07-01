Watch now: UNL chancellor shares university's successes during visit to North Platte's West Central Research and Extension Center

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green touted the university’s successes over the last year Thursday morning while visiting the West Central Research and Extension Center.

“We’ve had a really tremendously successful year, even in light of the pandemic that we’ve come through,” Green said. “We are, of course, looking forward to a very exciting year ahead as we return pretty much back to normal operations for the university.”

Beginning in August, Green said, students were on campus in Lincoln with nearly two-thirds of classes in person.

“We had as many of our classes as possible in person, especially during the spring semester,” Green said, “much in contrast to much of higher (education) across the United States.”

He said the university is very proud of that accomplishment as well as other milestones.

“We had the largest graduating class in our history at UNL,” Green said. “It was the first time we ever did (graduation) in Memorial Stadium, which is awesome.”

That record was unexpected amid the pandemic.

“It was partially because our students took more courses during the pandemic, sped up the completion of their degrees,” Green said.