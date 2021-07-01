Watch now: UNL chancellor shares university's successes during visit to North Platte's West Central Research and Extension Center

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green touted the university’s successes over the last year Thursday morning while visiting the West Central Research and Extension Center.
“We’ve had a really tremendously successful year, even in light of the pandemic that we’ve come through,” Green said. “We are, of course, looking forward to a very exciting year ahead as we return pretty much back to normal operations for the university.”
Beginning in August, Green said, students were on campus in Lincoln with nearly two-thirds of classes in person.
“We had as many of our classes as possible in person, especially during the spring semester,” Green said, “much in contrast to much of higher (education) across the United States.”
He said the university is very proud of that accomplishment as well as other milestones.
“We had the largest graduating class in our history at UNL,” Green said. “It was the first time we ever did (graduation) in Memorial Stadium, which is awesome.”
That record was unexpected amid the pandemic.
“It was partially because our students took more courses during the pandemic, sped up the completion of their degrees,” Green said.
This fall, “we expect our enrollment to be really strong to be fully back in-person, 100% with no restrictions,” he said.
He said being back to normal “just feels really good for all of us.”
Green said he and his staff learned a lot while navigating the pandemic.
“We reemphasized the importance of keeping students on track and graduating on track,” Green said. “That’s kind of a side benefit that came out of the experience in the pandemic.”
Another benefit was learning about different ways courses can be offered.
“I’m a big believer in in-person instruction,” Green said. “I’m a big believer in the need for that social interaction.”
He said university staff can think about methods and practices that enhance education.
“You actually can increase the learning ability in some fields,” Green said. “Not in the majority, but in some, and we learned that. We learned it well.”
There are some shifts in the fields students are seeking education for, Green said.
“I would say the biggest shift has been toward engineering — computer science, computer engineering, software engineering, software development,” Green said. “Those fields are growing.”
Green said Monday the university broke ground on a $97 million building to expand the engineering program.
He also said other fields that are rising as well.
“We continue to see growth in agricultural sciences students,” Green said. “We continue to see a lot of growth in the areas of psychology and sociology.”
Meanwhile, the university has set a goal for its student population to reach in five years.
“(The goal) is by 2025, every graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will have had an internship, at least one experience in the public,” Green said, “will have had a research experience directly on our campus with our faculty, will have had an international experience directly as part of their program.”
He said a high percentage of students already are experiencing those opportunities.
Green also talked about a tuition program that University of Nebraska President Ted Carter implemented shortly after he arrived in 2019-20. The Nebraska Promise program covers undergraduate tuition at the University of Nebraska for students who meet academic and financial qualifications. Nebraska Promise replaced College Bound Nebraska, raising the income level for eligibility to bring more students into the tuition-free program.
“So now it’s the median average household family income for the state of Nebraska,” Green said. “... All students at or below that are now eligible for the Nebraska Promise program, which is tuition free at any of the University of Nebraska campuses.”