Watch now: US Rep. Don Bacon stops in North Platte to speak with producers during fact-finding, listening tour

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, representing Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, toured western Nebraska with a stop in North Platte on Thursday afternoon.

He spoke to area producers and staff at the West Central Research and Extension Center. Bacon, a Republican, serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

He said the purpose of the fact-finding and listening tour was to help him do a good job on the Agriculture Committee.

“I want to build a better farm bill through the knowledge gained from this trip,” Bacon said. “In the meantime, during COVID, (I want to) find out the things we need to do to help out our farmers and ranchers.”

He said Congress is beginning work on the farm bill.

“We realize crop insurance will always be the No. 1 issue we have to have there,” Bacon said. “We want to expand our trade authority because really, the more doors we have open — Nebraska’s an export state — that is a lifeline to our farmers to expand our trade.”

Another aspect of helping Nebraska agriculture grow is the importance of ethanol.

“Forty percent of our corn goes to ethanol, so those are the kinds of things we need to work on,” Bacon said.