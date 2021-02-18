Watch now: US Rep. Don Bacon stops in North Platte to speak with producers during fact-finding, listening tour

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, representing Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, toured western Nebraska with a stop in North Platte on Thursday afternoon.
He spoke to area producers and staff at the West Central Research and Extension Center. Bacon, a Republican, serves on the House Agriculture Committee.
He said the purpose of the fact-finding and listening tour was to help him do a good job on the Agriculture Committee.
“I want to build a better farm bill through the knowledge gained from this trip,” Bacon said. “In the meantime, during COVID, (I want to) find out the things we need to do to help out our farmers and ranchers.”
He said Congress is beginning work on the farm bill.
“We realize crop insurance will always be the No. 1 issue we have to have there,” Bacon said. “We want to expand our trade authority because really, the more doors we have open — Nebraska’s an export state — that is a lifeline to our farmers to expand our trade.”
Another aspect of helping Nebraska agriculture grow is the importance of ethanol.
“Forty percent of our corn goes to ethanol, so those are the kinds of things we need to work on,” Bacon said.
He said he hears a lot about property tax relief in his travels as well, although local county governments are tasked with setting property tax levies. He said the country has got to get better on property taxes for agriculture producers.
“When Wyoming and South Dakota are paying a third of what we are paying, that’s not fair to our farmers and ranchers,” Bacon said.
There is also a need for workforce reforms, Bacon said.
“We’re getting more workforce for the farmers and ranchers, so we’ve got to work on some of our immigration policies,” he said.
Health care, Bacon said, is an issue that keeps coming up.
“Our farmers and ranchers are paying too much for health care and their spouses are having to go out to work,” Bacon said. “That adds stress for the family. We’ve got to find more options and lower the cost for health care.”
Bacon spoke about difficulties with the transition of President Joe Biden taking office.
“There’s been a contradiction from the Biden administration,” he said. “At the inauguration, he talked about unity and reconciling. Those are good words, but his policies to date and his actions have not matched those words.”
Congress is voting on a COVID-19 bill next week, and Bacon said the Democrats don’t care if they get a single Republican vote.
“They don’t want our input, they haven’t asked for our input.” Bacon said. “They want to pass it on a party-line vote.”
Bacon said the new administration has had a very partisan start to policy in action.
“The words have been good, but they haven’t been matched by the actions,” Bacon said. “(House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has even been worse. It’s been the most assertive, aggressive hyperpartisanship coming out of the speaker, and we’ve got to stop that for our country.”
He said the American people want Congress to start working together and “finding some consensus and making improvements in things, not fighting in Congress.”
