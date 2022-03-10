Watch now: Venue304 offers a new space to meet in downtown North Platte

The former Sears building at 304 E. Fifth St. in historic downtown North Platte features a new look.

Venue304 offers a space that can host conventions, meetings, weddings and receptions in a convenient location.

Owner Alan Hirschfeld purchased the Walker-Rhoads building at 304 E. Fifth St. in 1998-99 from his cousins. His grandfather Edward Walker owned the construction company that built the original building.

After sitting unused for several years other than the annual Crowns and Gowns event, the building has been remodeled and will offer a space that can seat up to 300 people.

“It’s nice to have a big, open space that can hold large gatherings in town,” said Abbie Pack, manager of Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe. “We’ve lost a lot of convention centers over the last few years for a lot of different reasons.”

She said North Platte lacks spaces that can accommodate the types of events she hopes will bring revenue into the community.

“I think it’s great to have it downtown,” Pack said. “It’s in a good part of downtown where there’s a lot going on at the Fox Theatre, right around the corner at the Espresso Shop and also fun restaurants.”

Pack said the space was designed to give people the freedom to set it up as they would like.

There is a bar setup that can serve other functions. Inside the entrance is a counter area that can serve for check-in or as a second bar or a gift table.

“We tried to leave it very open and clean for people to be able to put their own touches on it to cater to their particular type of event,” Pack said. “This space isn’t just all about weddings or just all about meetings or one certain thing. We really want it to be a space that can be used by anybody for any type of event.”

A couple of smaller rooms offer breakout spaces for meetings or a bridal changing suite.

“It is one of my favorite rooms,” Pack said. “It’s a great addition to the main floor.”

She said the smaller room may be rented on its own as well, but Pack said they are still working through the process.

“We haven’t made any firm decisions on anything yet because we want to see what people need and go from there,” Pack said. “We’re really trying to be open-minded to what the possibilities are.”

Another area that Pack is working on will offer a unique setting for any number of events.

“One cool thing we don’t have done yet, but I’m real excited about it, is the garage space,” Pack said.

On the west side (Bailey Street) are three large garage doors.

“We’re going to turn that into an outdoor patio,” Pack said. “If someone is having a wedding, people can come sit out here and the garage doors will go up. You could have your wedding ceremony in here and have your reception inside.”

The garage space should be completed by the end of May in time for warmer weather.

“We’re not going to do a whole lot with it because we want to leave it with that garage feeling,” Pack said.

People will be able to rent the garage space separately for a birthday party or other small event.

There is a also a warming or catering kitchen with coolers and stainless steel sinks. A room, or flex space, off the front of the kitchen can be used for a buffet line.

Tables and chairs are available as well.

“To make this a nicer space, we got real wood cross-back chairs rather than folding chairs or metal chairs,” Pack said. “Just something that was a little more unique and special.”

Venue304 is booking events for 2022 and 2023. Information is available on the Venue304 Facebook page or at venue304.com or by calling 308-534-8700.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.