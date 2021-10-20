Watch now: Video production business named winner of second Big Idea North Platte competition

Now that she’s sold her “big idea” to North Platte, Bobbi Walters plans to build it up while sinking her own local roots.
Walters, who grew up at O’Neill and has broadcast journalism and videography experience, beat nine adult competitors Wednesday night to win the $8,000 top prize in the second annual Big Idea North Platte competition.
She won the most votes from Brigham’s Taproom audience members for her proposed Bunkhouse Media video production business. A five-judge panel heard contestants’ pitches and cut the final adult ballot to five.
Alex Schimek, a North Platte High School junior, won a $1,000 scholarship after pitching his Pristine Clean service businesses as the lone youth division entrant.
He and Walters each won separate marketing packages from The Telegraph and Eagle Communications as part of their first-place awards.
Eagle’s North Platte office helped boost Big Idea’s prize pool this year. It served as conduit of a $29,250 donation from the Schmidt Foundation of Hays, Kansas, founded by retired Eagle co-owners Bob and Pat Schmidt.
North Platte Young Professionals and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. again spearheaded the “Shark Tank”-like contest, with help from several sponsoring businesses.
Walters, who majored in entertainment in college in Nashville, Tennessee, told the judges she wants to develop “branded stories” for small businesses while also filming special events like concerts and weddings.
While laying plans for Bunkhouse Media, she has been gaining firsthand experience in the latter type of event. Walters will be married Nov. 13 to Quincy Opela, whom she met after moving to North Platte in 2018.
“Quite frankly, I know what it’s like to plan a wedding,” she said after winning. “Weddings are greatly expensive.”
She worked her pending nuptials into her two-minute pitch to the judges and audience. Couples who hire her to record their wedding, she said, can count on seeing her there all day.
“I love love,” Walters told them.
She plans to use her first-place money to formally organize Bunkhouse Media and move from being a one-person “mobile production company” to operating from a storefront with a website.
Wednesday’s Big Idea audience gave the evening’s $5,000 runner-up prize to Josh Sperle, whose Hide Park Apparel recycles leather remnants of used footballs to produce customized ball caps.
Adi Fernandez, who launched an internet-only Spanish radio station in North Platte in May, won the $3,000 third prize to further her hopes of turning her Radio X into an over-the-air station serving North Platte and Lexington.
Others in the final five were William Merritt, who has been developing recyclable “magnetic shingles” as an environmentally friendly alternative to asphalt ones, and Jon Keck, who wants to launch a local “pedal pub” party-bicycle business.
Following the 10 adult contestants in pitching ideas was Schimek, who plans to offer landscaping, cleanup, snow removal and other services to businesses needing to freshen up their external look.
He started learning how to do pressure washing about a year and a half ago, he said after the two-hour Big Idea final.
“Until a year ago, I hadn’t thought to turn this into a business,” Schimek said.
If all goes well, he added, he’ll be able to look back on whatever Pristine Clean becomes as the seed for his own construction business.
He plans to study construction at North Platte Community College, followed by the University of Nebraska at Kearney if he goes for a four-year degree, Schimek said.
Casey Schiel of North Platte, last year’s inaugural Big Idea winner for his children’s “door night light,” was one of the five judges for Wednesday night’s finals.
Others were Lewys Carlini of Eagle’s North Platte office; Sheri Bourne, owner of Gateway Realty; Cory Johanson, a FNBO-North Platte vice president; and Brandon Jones, owner of Beveridge Inc. and 2021-22 North Platte chamber board chairman.