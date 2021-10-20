Watch now: Video production business named winner of second Big Idea North Platte competition

Others in the final five were William Merritt, who has been developing recyclable “magnetic shingles” as an environmentally friendly alternative to asphalt ones, and Jon Keck, who wants to launch a local “pedal pub” party-bicycle business.

Following the 10 adult contestants in pitching ideas was Schimek, who plans to offer landscaping, cleanup, snow removal and other services to businesses needing to freshen up their external look.

He started learning how to do pressure washing about a year and a half ago, he said after the two-hour Big Idea final.

“Until a year ago, I hadn’t thought to turn this into a business,” Schimek said.

If all goes well, he added, he’ll be able to look back on whatever Pristine Clean becomes as the seed for his own construction business.

He plans to study construction at North Platte Community College, followed by the University of Nebraska at Kearney if he goes for a four-year degree, Schimek said.

Casey Schiel of North Platte, last year’s inaugural Big Idea winner for his children’s “door night light,” was one of the five judges for Wednesday night’s finals.