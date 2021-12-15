Watch now: Volunteers help wrap up North Platte Santa Cop program

Lana Watson’s and Nicole Kissinger’s nursing protégés should beware: Wrapping gifts for Santa Cop can become a habit.
The two Mid-Plains Community College nursing instructors were at it again with their students during Wednesday’s 37th annual North Platte Santa Cop wrapping day.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program participants worked alongside them, getting toys, clothes and other kid-appropriate gifts ready to deliver to 78 lower-income children starting Friday.
“We were both nursing students at Mid-Plains, and we both participated in this event as students,” said Watson, who was among the first nursing students to aid Santa Cop in 1997.
She and Kissinger, who first helped out in 2000, advise the Mid-Plains chapter of the Nebraska State Student Nurses Association.
That’s officially how they and their students wound up at Wednesday’s wrapping party.
“We like to serve our community and the people in it as best we can,” Kissinger said. “That’s part of nursing, and it’s also volunteer work and caring for our communities.”
North Platte residents again poured themselves out this year for Santa Cop, said Investigator Matt Elder, the Police Department’s current program coordinator.
Police saw “overwhelming support, both monetarily and (in) toy donations,” he said. “We’ll still have a bunch of toys left over. We have a roomful of toys.”
Besides toys and clothes, Santa Cop will deliver some gift cards for gaming systems. “We’ve had a few bikes,” Elder added.
It’s the Police Department’s first Santa Cop Christmas since the April 27 death of the local program’s founder. Former Lt. Rick Ryan, who retired in 2009, started the effort in 1985.
Elder said the Salvation Army of North Platte again helped review applications for children ages 12 and younger to get Santa Cop gifts.
It’s “basically anybody who needs help,” he said. Typical family recipients are “going through a rough time, feeling like they can’t pay their bills and aren’t worrying about Christmas gifts.”
Though this year’s first presents will be delivered Friday, the main effort will start Monday, Elder said.