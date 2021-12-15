Watch now: Volunteers help wrap up North Platte Santa Cop program

Lana Watson’s and Nicole Kissinger’s nursing protégés should beware: Wrapping gifts for Santa Cop can become a habit.

The two Mid-Plains Community College nursing instructors were at it again with their students during Wednesday’s 37th annual North Platte Santa Cop wrapping day.

Retired Senior Volunteer Program participants worked alongside them, getting toys, clothes and other kid-appropriate gifts ready to deliver to 78 lower-income children starting Friday.

“We were both nursing students at Mid-Plains, and we both participated in this event as students,” said Watson, who was among the first nursing students to aid Santa Cop in 1997.

She and Kissinger, who first helped out in 2000, advise the Mid-Plains chapter of the Nebraska State Student Nurses Association.

That’s officially how they and their students wound up at Wednesday’s wrapping party.

“We like to serve our community and the people in it as best we can,” Kissinger said. “That’s part of nursing, and it’s also volunteer work and caring for our communities.”