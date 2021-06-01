Watch now: Wayne Mueller's interest in repairing instruments stems from lifelong love of music

“The first repairs I learned were brass instruments,” Mueller said. “I did anything from cleaning to overhauling it, where you completely take it apart and take the dents out, chemical cleaning and polishing.”

During high school, he decided where he wanted to study music.

“I decided that I’d like to go to the University of Nebraska because they would bring groups out from there,” Mueller said. “I particularly remember the jazz band or stage band they brought and I went ‘wow,’ that’s where I wanted to go to school.”

His dad knew he was set on going to UNL.

“He said, ‘Well, Wayne, if you’re going to do that, I can’t help you,’” Mueller said. “You’re going to have to do it on your own. I came from a family of 11 children.”

The summer before he went to Lincoln, Mueller’s boss at the Scottsbluff music store wrote a good recommendation for him.

“I went to Dietze Music on O Street and interviewed with them and they wanted me to work for them,” Mueller said. “I worked for a couple years there. Then I got a work grant to work in the music library at the school.”