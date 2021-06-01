Watch now: Wayne Mueller's interest in repairing instruments stems from lifelong love of music

A music store owner helped develop Wayne Mueller’s interest in musical instrument repair when he was in high school.
Since 2003, Mueller has owned the Strings ’n’ Things instrument repair shop, which is now located at 508 S. Dewey St. in North Platte.
Mueller grew up in Scottsbluff and started playing music in band when he was 8 years old.
“We had a really good music store in Scottsbluff for many, many years,” Mueller said. “The owner of the store was a repairman and I apprenticed under him. I started doing repairs when I was in high school.”
Mueller said he doesn’t remember a time when he didn’t like music.
“Before I even got to school I was listening to the phonograph,” Mueller said. “I did a lot of singing at church. I sang in choirs from the time I was 8 years old until now.”
In fourth grade, Mueller decided to start learning trumpet.
“I don’t exactly know why I chose the trumpet, but I chose trumpet,” Mueller said. “I’ve played in Sandhills Symphony for 40 years and I’ve played in the summer band for something like 40 years as well. I just really like playing.”
He said in high school he got serious about wanting to make a career out of music education. He felt it would be good to learn more about repairing instruments as well.
“The first repairs I learned were brass instruments,” Mueller said. “I did anything from cleaning to overhauling it, where you completely take it apart and take the dents out, chemical cleaning and polishing.”
During high school, he decided where he wanted to study music.
“I decided that I’d like to go to the University of Nebraska because they would bring groups out from there,” Mueller said. “I particularly remember the jazz band or stage band they brought and I went ‘wow,’ that’s where I wanted to go to school.”
His dad knew he was set on going to UNL.
“He said, ‘Well, Wayne, if you’re going to do that, I can’t help you,’” Mueller said. “You’re going to have to do it on your own. I came from a family of 11 children.”
The summer before he went to Lincoln, Mueller’s boss at the Scottsbluff music store wrote a good recommendation for him.
“I went to Dietze Music on O Street and interviewed with them and they wanted me to work for them,” Mueller said. “I worked for a couple years there. Then I got a work grant to work in the music library at the school.”
His first teaching job after he graduated from college in January 1970 was a short stint at Thedford. There he learned how important it was to know instrument repair.
“You couldn’t just run down to the local music store to get something fixed,” Mueller said. “Knowing how to repair instruments helped me when I had emergencies, I could take care of them myself if they were not too big a job repairing.”
After teaching in Morrill and then Mitchell, Mueller went back to the music store in Scottsbluff for a year.
“That wasn’t paying too well,” he said. “And I still wanted to teach.”
Mueller found out there was an opening for a band teacher in North Platte and he applied.
“I was hired to teach at Madison and the elementary schools,” Mueller said.
The district then cut the fifth and sixth grade music programs and Mueller went to half time.
“At that point,” Mueller said, “I taught half time at Madison and half time at Adams before going full time back at Madison again, teaching band and general music.”
He taught general music until that was also taken out of the curriculum.
“So I didn’t have a job,” Mueller said.
Shortly afterward, there was an opening for an orchestra teacher at Adams Middle School and North Platte High School, and Mueller took that job.
“That’s how I got into strings, into orchestra,” Mueller said. “I found out I really liked that. I thought I was always a band man, and I got to where I really liked strings and liked it better than band.”
Mueller went to Wichita State in the summer to take classes on violin and viola that first year before taking the orchestra job. The following two summers, he went to the University of Wisconsin at Madison for more classes on stringed instrument instruction and stringed instrument repair.
“I learned how to fix a cracked top on violins and violas,” Mueller said. “I learned how to take the top off and glue the crack, put the cleats over the crack so it doesn’t come apart. I enjoyed that.”
He also learned how to do bow rehair.
“It takes a long time to know how to do rehair,” Mueller said. “You have to cut it exactly the right length.”
Mueller retired in 2003 from North Platte Public Schools and that’s when he expanded his repair business.
“When I started repairing strings, I had a little space at home,” Mueller said. “That worked for a while until I had more repairs and then I rented a space on East Fourth before moving downtown to a space on East Fifth Street.”
He has been at his current location for about five years and still loves the repair business.
Mueller may be contacted at 308-530-2272 or by email at wmueller47@msn.com.
