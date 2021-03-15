Watch now: Weekend weather forces many to hunker down in North Platte

Thousands of westbound truckers and travelers spent much of Sunday and Monday in wet but snow-free west central Nebraska while snowplows dug into snow-buried Front Range freeways 200 miles and more to the west.
Some weren’t likely to roll again before Tuesday in the wake of last weekend’s massive blizzards in Wyoming, Colorado and the Nebraska Panhandle, said Gary Thayer of North Platte, District 6 engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
“Twenty-four hours from now, Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne still may not be open,” Thayer said after NDOT officials extended westbound I-80’s “rolling closure” farther east to Grand Island about noon Monday.
As of 10 p.m. Monday, NDOT had reopened eastbound I-80 at Exit 107, the Big Springs exit east of the junction with I-76.
Wind-whipped snowdrifts as deep as 6 feet were challenging road crews on I-80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, Wyoming, long a notorious winter snowbelt for cross-country drivers and the Union Pacific Railroad.
I-80 remained closed in both directions from Rawlins to Big Springs Monday afternoon, as did I-25 from north of Fort Collins to Cheyenne.
Interstate 76 had reopened from Julesburg, Colorado, to Denver, according to late-afternoon checks of Wyoming and Colorado DOT websites.
Motorists heading northeast from Denver into Nebraska could then travel unhindered, as I-80’s eastbound lanes were open from U.S. Highway 138 (Exit 101) just west of where I-80 and I-76 meet.
But even with skies lightening up Monday in North Platte, I-80’s westbound closure grew to cover more than 300 miles of Nebraska’s 455-mile share of the coast-to-coast trunk line.
NDOT’s “rolling closure model” seeks to maximize use of hotels, motels and truck stops along I-80 while keeping as many motorists as possible from driving into and being stranded in the midst of dangerous snowstorms.
The department initially closed both I-80 and U.S. Highway 30 at North Platte about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the second day of heavy but welcome rainfall on the storm system’s edge.
Local rain totals were nearly split 50-50, with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field recording 1.65 inches Saturday and 1.64 inches Sunday. Both set all-time records for March 13 and 14.
That much precipitation would have produced more than 2½ feet of snow in North Platte, using a general rule of thumb of 1 inch of snow for every 0.1 inches of rain.
“We’re very fortunate we didn’t get that here,” Thayer said.
Though local authorities didn’t have snowdrifts and whiteouts to battle Sunday, they had to figure out where to put all the westbound travelers being forced off I-80 at North Platte’s two interchanges.
The city’s motels were between 56% and 70% occupied Sunday evening, according to the Region 51 Emergency Management office.
Such nightly occupancy levels have been rare to nonexistent since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Nebraska a year ago, said North Platte-Lincoln County Executive Director Lisa Burke.
“It’s a nice thing,” even despite the circumstances, she said. “I’m sure our hoteliers are very appreciative of that this time of year.”
But truck parking areas were full to bursting at both Love’s Travel Stop and Flying J Travel Plaza, with semitrailer trucks stilled in single file on the driveway to Love’s east from Newberry Access Road.
Region 51 directed trucks exiting I-80 to “emergency truck parking” areas, starting on Victoria Drive north of East State Farm Road and extending east on East Walker Road back toward the two Newberry truck stops.
As Char Swalberg of North Platte watched the interstate closures extend to and past North Platte Sunday, she asked her husband, Chuck, to drive her past the motels and parked trucks.
“We started noticing all the semis. There were so many,” said Char Swalberg, who founded the Nebraska Alerts page on Facebook in the wake of Nebraska’s devastating “bomb cyclone” two years ago this week.
“I said, ‘Hey, I should get some pizzas.’ My husband’s used to my random bright ideas. He just looked at me and said, ‘Yeah, we should do that.’”
So the Swalbergs ordered 20 large Domino’s pizzas and got friend Tiffany Lampson to donate Gatorade and water for the idled truckers.
With daughter Stevie Flood ready to put pizza on paper plates, they drove along Victoria and East Walker, knocking on truckers’ doors and offering them two or three pieces of pizza each.
“We knocked on over 100 semi doors,” Char Swalberg said. “Not everybody took it — some said, ‘We’re good’ — but some were so grateful to have something.”
Lampson drove behind them in another vehicle, with her 10-year-old daughter Baker following up on pizza deliveries by getting out and delivering drinks.
The Swalbergs and Stevie Flood’s sister Skyler headed back toward the parked trucks Monday evening, with another 20 pizzas and water on hand for truckers wanting them.
“I would hate to be stuck anywhere, especially without access to get something warm to eat,” Char Swalberg said.
“A lot of the guys (Sunday) were really concerned because they were due in Denver or due out west by today.”
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.