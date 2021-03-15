Watch now: Weekend weather forces many to hunker down in North Platte

Motorists heading northeast from Denver into Nebraska could then travel unhindered, as I-80’s eastbound lanes were open from U.S. Highway 138 (Exit 101) just west of where I-80 and I-76 meet.

But even with skies lightening up Monday in North Platte, I-80’s westbound closure grew to cover more than 300 miles of Nebraska’s 455-mile share of the coast-to-coast trunk line.

NDOT’s “rolling closure model” seeks to maximize use of hotels, motels and truck stops along I-80 while keeping as many motorists as possible from driving into and being stranded in the midst of dangerous snowstorms.

The department initially closed both I-80 and U.S. Highway 30 at North Platte about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the second day of heavy but welcome rainfall on the storm system’s edge.

Local rain totals were nearly split 50-50, with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field recording 1.65 inches Saturday and 1.64 inches Sunday. Both set all-time records for March 13 and 14.

That much precipitation would have produced more than 2½ feet of snow in North Platte, using a general rule of thumb of 1 inch of snow for every 0.1 inches of rain.

“We’re very fortunate we didn’t get that here,” Thayer said.