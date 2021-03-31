 Skip to main content
Watch now: Westfield Merchants Association assembles Easter meal baskets for North Platte kids
top story

Scott Orr, owner of Orr’s Cleaners, fills Easter baskets to be delivered Wednesday afternoon. Dawn Erdman, left, owner of Chiropractic Wellness Center, and Megan Lieberth of Chiropractic Wellness wait to add their items. The Westfield Merchants Association donated food and other items for families of students at Cody and Eisenhower elementary schools.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

The Westfield Merchants Association several years ago adopted Cody Elementary School for various donation projects.

On Wednesday, the association collected items for 20 Easter baskets to be distributed at Cody School and this year at Eisenhower Elementary. The baskets are filled with food items for Easter dinner as well as treats for the kids.

Dawn Erdman, of Chiropractic Wellness Center, initiated the Easter basket project in 2013.

“The baskets are for families that are in need of a little extra help,” Erdman said. “We’ve done this for the past nine years.”

Although there were a couple of lean years, Erdman said the association has stepped up and generously participated in the event.

“We really enjoy doing this,” Erdman said, “and a lot of families really get a good meal out of it, too.”

The baskets are filled with ham, potatoes, yams, green beans and many other holiday meal items.

“There is an Easter egg dyeing kit,” Erdman said. “We have eggs, everything you can think of or want for your meal at Easter. It’s a feast.”

