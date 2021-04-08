Watch now: When the lights go on in the city

The colors were changing every minute Thursday night after the North Platte Downtown Association turned on the Canteen District’s “festoon lighting” for the first time. The overhead strings of lights above North Dewey Street called to mind downtown Christmas season photos decades earlier, when similar-appearing light poles lined both sides of Dewey with evergreen boughs strung between them.
Sarah Talbott, president of the North Platte Downtown Association, thanked the group’s members before Thursday night’s debut of the overhead “festoon lighting” above North Dewey Street in the historic Canteen District.