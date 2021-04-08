 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: When the lights go on in the city
0 comments
featured top story

Watch now: When the lights go on in the city

{{featured_button_text}}

The colors were changing every minute Thursday night after the North Platte Downtown Association turned on the Canteen District’s “festoon lighting” for the first time. The overhead strings of lights above North Dewey Street called to mind downtown Christmas season photos decades earlier, when similar-appearing light poles lined both sides of Dewey with evergreen boughs strung between them.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Talbott, president of the North Platte Downtown Association, thanked the group’s members before Thursday night’s debut of the overhead “festoon lighting” above North Dewey Street in the historic Canteen District.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News