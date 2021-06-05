Watch now: Winner tabs $297 prize at Noon Rotary's ‘Grocery Grab’

With just one, two or three minutes to work with, a successful shopping spree takes a plan.

The three winners of the North Platte Noon Rotary Club’s third “Grocery Grab” raffle all clearly had their strategies in mind before their mad dashes Saturday afternoon through Gary’s Super Foods at 1620 E. Fourth St.

Ruth Hyland of Maxwell, winner of the event’s top three-minute spree, focused on “higher-dollar items that are more expensive to buy on a regular basis.”

Her ticket at the end of her run totaled $297.13, a haul Hyland said she owes first of all to boss and Rotary member Scott Orr of Orr’s Draperies and Dry Cleaning in North Platte.

Orr bought several raffle tickets in the names of Hyland and other employees, she said. “He came back from the Noon Rotary meeting (and) said, ‘You won,’” she said. “I was like, wow.”

Two-minute spree winner Amber McEntire of North Platte trailed Hyland in both time and total value, collecting $227.90 worth of items.

She began with a sprint straight down the aisle to meats and frozen foods. “I have two teenagers,” McEntire said in explaining her strategy.