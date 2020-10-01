Watch now: World War II veteran receives honorary title in Great Navy of the State of Nebraska

In 1941, 22-year-old Merle Cheek was working for his dad on a farm near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. His draft status was 1A — eligible for military service — so he decided to enlist, knowing he was likely to be called into military duty.

Cheek enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was assigned to the 345th Fighter Squadron, 350th Fighter Group. He was stationed in North Africa after going through tech school and repaired fighter planes that were sent out on missions against Nazi Germany over the Mediterranean Sea and Italy.

On Thursday, Cheek received an honorary title as an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Cheek, who will turn 101 on Dec. 8, lives at Maranatha Bible Camp with his wife, Stella.

“Mr. Cheek, I appreciate this opportunity, speaking from one airman to another airman, to offer this (honor) today,” said Tyler Schmidt, captain of Nebraska State Patrol Troop D, who served in the Air National Guard. Both Schmidt and Cheek were stationed in Pisa, Italy, albeit many years apart.