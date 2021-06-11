Watch now: X-PLORE summer camp keeps 114 students busy with robotics, sports, music and more

Robotics class brought out the creative and competitive sides of students who participated in the X-PLORE summer camp that concluded Friday at McDaid Elementary School in North Platte.
The event was interrupted last year due to COVID-19, and this year marked the 26th time kids have gathered for classes including kids cuisine, sports, “Let’s Get Messy” and “Wild About Music” for first through third graders and art, robotics, sports and “River Rats” for fourth through sixth graders. Director Kasia Wiezorek said 114 students participated in the five-day event.
“X-PLORE is a summer enrichment program that we offer at McDaid,” Wiezorek said. “The kids are just excited to be back with their friends and be able to do this.”
Campers sign up for a class and stay in that class for the week. Ben Heirigs signed up for the popular robotics class.
“My favorite part was doing Battle Bots,” Ben said. “Each group makes a robot and makes them fight. If you fall off the table, you lose, and the last one standing wins. I got second.”
Tim Blakely also signed up for robotics.
“My favorite part of the week was the maze,” Tim said. “First thing is we won it, but also it’s just fun to control your robot. You have to go through chairs and you couldn’t touch tape and there were things at the end you had to dodge.”
Hope Dodson signed up for art.
“My favorite part of the week was all the creations we got to make,” Hope said.
Jaxon Braithwait said he loves sports and spent his week in the fourth-to sixth-grade class.
“My favorite part about sports is that we can play with the little kids and it’s really fun, just because they’re so little and you can teach them how to play games,” Jaxon said. “We’re very competitive in sports, so that’s also fun.”
He said kickball and wiffle ball were his favorites for the week.