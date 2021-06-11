Watch now: X-PLORE summer camp keeps 114 students busy with robotics, sports, music and more

Robotics class brought out the creative and competitive sides of students who participated in the X-PLORE summer camp that concluded Friday at McDaid Elementary School in North Platte.

The event was interrupted last year due to COVID-19, and this year marked the 26th time kids have gathered for classes including kids cuisine, sports, “Let’s Get Messy” and “Wild About Music” for first through third graders and art, robotics, sports and “River Rats” for fourth through sixth graders. Director Kasia Wiezorek said 114 students participated in the five-day event.

“X-PLORE is a summer enrichment program that we offer at McDaid,” Wiezorek said. “The kids are just excited to be back with their friends and be able to do this.”

Campers sign up for a class and stay in that class for the week. Ben Heirigs signed up for the popular robotics class.

“My favorite part was doing Battle Bots,” Ben said. “Each group makes a robot and makes them fight. If you fall off the table, you lose, and the last one standing wins. I got second.”

Tim Blakely also signed up for robotics.

