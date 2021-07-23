Watch now: Youth share what it takes to prepare sheep for Lincoln County Fair

Both Junior and Katrina will go to the State Fair anyway to be judged for their individual qualities as market sheep, Sachtjen said.

Raising, showing and selling sheep at 4-H fairs helped him pay for his post-high-school education, he said. He expects to be debt-free when he graduates as an electrician next year from Southeast Community College’s Milford campus.

Both sheep’s wool coats were closely cropped for Friday’s fair appearances. They first went through shearing in early June, Sachtjen said, with a second shearing last weekend and touch-ups before entering the ring Friday.

Since Junior and Katrina were born in March, Sachtjen had been preparing them for his last Lincoln County Fair contest while helping Lashley better learn the show-ring ropes.

One has to “exercise them just about every day across the summer to build muscle as we feed them a corn and protein and alfalfa diet,” he said.

Because she lives in town, Lashley said, she went out almost every day for training to the Sachtjen place southwest of North Platte.

“They help me learn more and more every day and how to set them up better to show them so they can be sold,” she said.