Watch now: Youth share what it takes to prepare sheep for Lincoln County Fair

Whoever said sheep are docile creatures surely wasn’t referring to their vocal qualities.
They were bleating their opinions loudly Friday morning throughout the Lincoln County Fairgrounds’ sheep pens as young human contestants got them ready for their county fair showings in various classes.
Nebraska State Fair berths were on the line in the sheep showmanship contests, as they will be again this weekend when cattle and hogs take center stage in the North Platte fairgrounds’ show ring.
Veteran 4-H competitor Jared Sachtjen of rural North Platte won’t attend next month’s Grand Island fair in that capacity. He got a blue ribbon Friday in his 11th and last county contest.
His turn in the show ring wasn’t “as good as I hoped and usually do,” said Sachtjen, 19, who attended the State Fair as a goat showmanship grand champion earlier in his 4-H career.
He and 4-month-old partner Junior shared the blame, but “it’s partly my fault for not keeping him calm and not working with him (in the ring) as I used to,” he said.
Katrina, another one of Sachtjen’s sheep, went through the show ring with human showmanship partner Jaylee Lashley. The 17-year-old won a blue ribbon in only her second county fair.
“I didn’t do too bad for my second year, but I could have done better,” said Lashley, who will be a Hershey High School junior this fall.
Both Junior and Katrina will go to the State Fair anyway to be judged for their individual qualities as market sheep, Sachtjen said.
Raising, showing and selling sheep at 4-H fairs helped him pay for his post-high-school education, he said. He expects to be debt-free when he graduates as an electrician next year from Southeast Community College’s Milford campus.
Both sheep’s wool coats were closely cropped for Friday’s fair appearances. They first went through shearing in early June, Sachtjen said, with a second shearing last weekend and touch-ups before entering the ring Friday.
Since Junior and Katrina were born in March, Sachtjen had been preparing them for his last Lincoln County Fair contest while helping Lashley better learn the show-ring ropes.
One has to “exercise them just about every day across the summer to build muscle as we feed them a corn and protein and alfalfa diet,” he said.
Because she lives in town, Lashley said, she went out almost every day for training to the Sachtjen place southwest of North Platte.
“They help me learn more and more every day and how to set them up better to show them so they can be sold,” she said.
Getting sheep to stand still and hold certain positions for judging is “pretty hard to start with,” Sachtjen said. “But we put in a couple of hours a day at least to get them into their peak performance.”