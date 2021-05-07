 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water main replacement, overlay work to begin Monday along Reid Avenue
0 comments

Water main replacement, overlay work to begin Monday along Reid Avenue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

North Platte city contractors Beveridge Inc. and Shelco Construction will begin water main replacement and street overlay projects along Reid Avenue from Oak Street to Philip Avenue.

The project will begin Monday with a projected completion date of Aug. 1, according to the North Platte Engineering Department.

Residents are asked to use caution around the construction area and observe all signs for their safety and that of the workers.

For questions, contact the city Engineering Department, 308-535-6724.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News