Water main replacement, overlay work to begin Monday along Reid Avenue

Telegraph staff reports
North Platte city contractors Beveridge Inc. and Shelco Construction will begin water main replacement and street overlay projects along Reid Avenue from Oak Street to Philip Avenue.
The project will begin Monday with a projected completion date of Aug. 1, according to the North Platte Engineering Department.
Residents are asked to use caution around the construction area and observe all signs for their safety and that of the workers.
For questions, contact the city Engineering Department, 308-535-6724.
