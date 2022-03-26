Water saving measures may be needed for farmers in 2022

Three years ago we were looking at flooded fields in much of Nebraska. This year it would be nice to have more moisture as we look toward spring planting.

We’re coming off a dry fall and winter, and need to maximize what we have in the soil, said Chuck Burr, the water and cropping systems specialist for Nebraska Extension. That means avoiding tillage and taking another look at cropping decisions.

A typical tillage operation can result in the loss of an inch of moisture through evaporation, said Burr, who works out of the Western Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte. It also destroys residue cover that could otherwise trap precipitation and block moisture-sapping winds.

The 8.9 inches of snow we received through Thursday, amounted to 0.7 inches of moisture, according to the National Weather Service at the North Platte airport.

“That may be enough to germinate a crop and get it going if we don’t till,” Burr said.

Burr also recommended killing winter cover crops by herbicides as soon as practical — sooner than they would be destroyed under normal conditions — to keep them from using any more moisture.

“Going into the season with less than a full soil profile really starts to limit our options,” he said, but “an inch or two of moisture saved now can make a lot of difference later on.”

In a note of optimism, Burr added, “We typically get more rain in April, May and June.”

If corn is going into the ground, Burr recommended planting it early in hopes of getting it tasseled before the hot, dry conditions that are common in late June and July. There are hybrids that are more drought-tolerant than others due to breeding, and some with drought-tolerant GMO traits. They should be considered, especially on non-irrigated fields, he said.

There is usually not a lot of grain sorghum grown north of Maywood, but this may be a good year to consider the crop on other rain-fed ground, Burr said, due to its relative drought tolerance.

Soybeans are probably not a good bet without irrigation, though. “They’re iffy under normal conditions,” Burr said. “Soybeans really need the water in late August to early September,” times when, in our area, it often “just isn’t there.”

Depending on goals of the individual farm operation, planting spring oats for grain or hay is another option. Ideally, oats would be planted in the next couple of weeks, he said.

There are some other hay and forage options to consider as well, said Jerry Volesky, a range and forage specialist at WCREEC.

They include spring barley or triticale, which are also best planted in late March to early April.

Forage sorghums, Sudan grass, sorghum-Sudan hybrids and millets are options for planting in late May or early June. “They like it hot and can do fairly well with limited moisture,” he said. “Then you have the option of grazing or haying.”

Volesky cautioned producers to test any annual forages for nitrates before feeding them. Under hot and dry conditions, in particular, the plants may accumulate high levels of nitrates. Nitrates, along with chemicals they convert to, can be harmful or fatal to livestock. Follow University recommendations, including blending with low nitrate feeds as needed, to ensure safety to animals, he said.