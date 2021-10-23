'We couldn't think of a better way to come back': Flatrock Roller Derby returns to North Platte with Halloween mash-up

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our goal is to have an actual game (in April) but this (the mash-up) is kind of a good way to get back into (competition),” Hecht said. “That’s the most exciting thing that we’re all looking forward to ­— just to bring derby back to North Platte.”

The Flatrock team began practicing again on Jan. 23 at the Maranatha Camp & Retreat Center after shutting down the program last March.

Hecht said the team was able to recruit some new players during a recruitment push that included a virtual meet-and-greet event over Zoom this spring.

The Flatrock team was formed in 2012 by five players who skated in local parks. The team rebranded a few years back from its initial name of the Heartland Hellcats. It competes in four to six matches in a normal season.

Flatrock has no other events planned after Oct. 30 outside of the April date for now. Hecht said the group will likely wait until January to create a schedule for the coming year.

The mash-up is also a fundraiser for the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, which provides assistance for residents in six area counties.

A look at the Flatrock team’s Facebook page shows the players have been involved with a number of community organizations.