'We couldn't think of a better way to come back': Flatrock Roller Derby returns to North Platte with Halloween mash-up

Call it a perfect date for the Flatrock Roller Derby’s return to action.
While there were a few available dates at the D&N Event Center this month, Oct. 30 just seemed to be the right fit for the team.
“It can’t get much better than a having a Halloween mash-up,” said Flatrock member Shayla Hecht, who goes by the moniker “Princess Slaya” in competition. “Derby girls love to dress up ... and we love Halloween. So we couldn’t think of a better way to come back.”
The match, set for a 7 p.m. start, is the first home game for the Flatrock squad since March 16, 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Halloween Monster Mash-Up” will pit two teams against each other, each composed of Flatrock members, players from Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Salinas, Kansas. There are also a handful of Flatrock alumni who have committed to the match as well.
Hecht said mash-up matches are the popular option right now in the roller derby circuit as a number of teams have not returned to competition yet. Flatrock members played in a mash-up in Wyoming about a month ago and also one in Omaha in February 2020.
She added that Flatrock has targeted April 30 as their next home game with the goal of it being a true matchup with an opponent.
“Our goal is to have an actual game (in April) but this (the mash-up) is kind of a good way to get back into (competition),” Hecht said. “That’s the most exciting thing that we’re all looking forward to — just to bring derby back to North Platte.”
The Flatrock team began practicing again on Jan. 23 at the Maranatha Camp & Retreat Center after shutting down the program last March.
Hecht said the team was able to recruit some new players during a recruitment push that included a virtual meet-and-greet event over Zoom this spring.
The Flatrock team was formed in 2012 by five players who skated in local parks. The team rebranded a few years back from its initial name of the Heartland Hellcats. It competes in four to six matches in a normal season.
Flatrock has no other events planned after Oct. 30 outside of the April date for now. Hecht said the group will likely wait until January to create a schedule for the coming year.
The mash-up is also a fundraiser for the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, which provides assistance for residents in six area counties.
A look at the Flatrock team’s Facebook page shows the players have been involved with a number of community organizations.
Team members recently picked up trash along roadways and Lincoln County Fairgrounds for Keep Lincoln County Beautiful, and were also involved with the North Platte Community Build Playground efforts.