'We have to evolve with the cattle industry. If we don’t, we’re obsolete': Working group discusses future of brand inspection laws

Ranching, feedlot and dairy interests appeared amenable to enabling such alternatives while generally refining the text of Brewer’s bill into a workable bill for 2021.

Brand Committee Executive Director John Widdowson agreed, as long as electronic ID or other alternative ownership proofs are accorded the same legal authority as hot-iron brands.

“Our stance is if we can use that as evidence of ownership and it will stand up in a court of law, why should we tell you what form of evidence you should use?” he said.

“We have to evolve with the cattle industry. If we don’t, we’re obsolete.”

Jack Hunter, retired owner of Crawford Livestock Market, said sale barns have experimented with electronic ID but found it isn’t yet rapid enough for their needs.

For now, “we feel in our industry that we have to stay with the hot-iron brand for identification,” Hunter said. “Otherwise, it will slow up the speed of commerce trying to scan a nose or a retina or whatever” instead of quickly verifying a brand.

Feedlot representatives in the working group emphasized the need for “satisfactory evidence of ownership” of cattle at every step on their way to the slaughterhouse.