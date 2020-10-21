'We have to evolve with the cattle industry. If we don’t, we’re obsolete': Working group discusses future of brand inspection laws

More than 20 members of a statewide “working group” met in North Platte Tuesday to continue the search for consensus in reforming Nebraska’s cattle brand inspection laws.
Their meeting at North Platte Community College’s North Campus was the group’s second since dueling 2020 legislative bills before the Agriculture Committee prompted its formation.
Both bills — one to abolish the 79-year-old Nebraska Brand Commission, the other to revamp it — died when the 106th Legislature adjourned in August.
State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, the committee’s chairman, introduced an “interim study” resolution and formed the working group to devise a 21st-century solution protecting proof of ownership for all types of livestock producers.
“I have no bias one way or the other on this issue. I’m a retired grain farmer,” Halloran said in his opening remarks.
“My preference is for something to come from this group,” he added, “because I’d rather have you all write it than have one side write it or the other side write it.”
Members of the group, which first met Sept. 21 in Grand Island, were assigned various research tasks after debating proposals from groups representing ranchers, dairy cattle owners and feedlot operators.
They’ll meet again Nov. 18 to resume pursuing Halloran’s goal of presenting a united proposal at an interim-study public hearing before senators reconvene in January. The next meeting site has yet to be determined.
As group members took a break Tuesday, Halloran said he was encouraged that participants seemed motivated to find common ground.
“There’s some passion on both sides, but it’s what I would call reasoned passion,” he said. “People want to be reasonable, and I think they’re trying hard to understand each other.”
Applying hot-iron cattle brands to prove ownership dates to the 1860s-1870s cattle-drive era. The state Brand Committee, created in 1941, registers and inspects brands to discourage theft of cattle or their inadvertent “commingling” on the range or at market.
Tuesday’s discussion reflected diverging opinions about the system’s modern usefulness, as well the emergence of technology-based ways of proving ownership that don’t require burning brands onto cattle hides.
Last session’s Legislative Bill 1165, introduced by Sen. John Stinner of Gering, would have abolished both the brand committee and the mandate for brand inspections. The state Department of Agriculture would have taken charge of supervising registered brands.
Brewer’s LB 1200 would have updated the brand committee’s fee structures and allowed “electronic identification” as a legal alternative to hot-iron brands.
Ranching, feedlot and dairy interests appeared amenable to enabling such alternatives while generally refining the text of Brewer’s bill into a workable bill for 2021.
Brand Committee Executive Director John Widdowson agreed, as long as electronic ID or other alternative ownership proofs are accorded the same legal authority as hot-iron brands.
“Our stance is if we can use that as evidence of ownership and it will stand up in a court of law, why should we tell you what form of evidence you should use?” he said.
“We have to evolve with the cattle industry. If we don’t, we’re obsolete.”
Jack Hunter, retired owner of Crawford Livestock Market, said sale barns have experimented with electronic ID but found it isn’t yet rapid enough for their needs.
For now, “we feel in our industry that we have to stay with the hot-iron brand for identification,” Hunter said. “Otherwise, it will slow up the speed of commerce trying to scan a nose or a retina or whatever” instead of quickly verifying a brand.
Feedlot representatives in the working group emphasized the need for “satisfactory evidence of ownership” of cattle at every step on their way to the slaughterhouse.
Feedlots often raise cattle in separate “grow yards” or “backgrounding lots” before bringing them into the main feedlot to “finish” them before final sale and slaughter.
But they also may raise cattle owned by other producers and hold cattle in grow yards or backgrounding lots owned by someone else, Broken Bow lawyer John Sennett said.
“For small feedlots, if they don’t have these backgrounding lots, they aren’t going to survive,” he said.
Members of the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska stressed the need for equal enforcement of cattle ownership laws both inside and east of the brand inspection area of western and central Nebraska.
Current law requires brand inspections when cattle are moved outside that area, slaughtered within it or sold inside it unless certain conditions are met.
Brewer’s LB 1200 was “on the right track” in regard to incorporating alternative proofs of ownership proofs, said Broken Bow veterinarian Dr. Don Cain Jr., the group’s regional director of natural resources.
Besides electronic ID, DNA identification also is becoming viable for situations such as proving ownership of a diseased animal on the slaughterhouse table, Cain said.
Dairy representatives, meanwhile, said brand inspections have little value for them because they almost never sell their cows during their milk-producing lifetimes.
They proposed that milk cows and their replacements be exempted from inspections until they’re ready to be retired and sold for beef.
“Everything’s confined, and we just don’t have too much commingling,” said Steve Wolfe, owner of Wolfden Dairy near Kearney and a member of the Nebraska State Dairy Association.
