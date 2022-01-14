'We want to ensure everyone comes home': Fire chief shares info on combatting wildland fires

“There is a direct method and an indirect method of fighting a fire,” Moul said.

The anchor is where the fire began. There is a right flank and a left flank. And finally there is the pinch, where hopefully the fire will stop. The incident commander will send out his charges to whatever point they are needed.

“Stay on your assignment,” Moul said. “It’s all about coordination.”

He went into a lot of detail about conditions for fires to grow including humidity, high temperatures and topography. He warned firefighters about certain situations and what to look for, such as looking up before walking into a stand of trees. Often, fire is higher up in the trees from blowing embers and can start above ground.

One of the goals of the seminar was to help educate property owners about firefighting methods and what they need to know to help out when a fire occurs on their land.

Several fire chiefs from area communities were in attendance. North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson addressed the question about landowners and citizens offering help to fight fires.