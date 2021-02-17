Weather delay in vaccine shipment could effect West Central District Health Department clinics next week

Winter weather has delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine across the state, including in the West Central District Health Department coverage area, the agency said in a press release Wednesday.

“We are concerned that the delay in shipments will effect our upcoming vaccine clinics,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD.

According to the release, Vanderheiden said the agency has supply to continue with the vaccine clinics for the remainder of the week, she has concerns about vaccine clinics scheduled for next week.

The release said the health department will use media outlets and social media to keep the community informed about more information, as it becomes available.