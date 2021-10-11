Weather service predicts it will cool down around North Platte this week

North Platte’s lackadaisical first freeze of the 2021-22 season will be knocking at the National Weather Service’s airport office more frequently this week.

A glancing blow from a wintry blast in Wyoming likely will lend a hand, according to weather service forecasts from the offices at Lee Bird Field and in Cheyenne.

The system’s eastern edge will reach into west central Nebraska after 4 p.m. Tuesday, producing chances of severe weather along with brisk southeast winds as high as 40 mph.

After reaching the low 70s Tuesday, daytime highs in North Platte will be limited to the mid- to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast Monday afternoon.

That first freeze becomes more likely in midweek after a second near-miss Monday, when the temperature bottomed out at 34 degrees just before 8 a.m.

Early morning lows are expected to hover around 44 Tuesday and 40 Wednesday, then dip to around or just below the 32-degree threshold the rest of the week, the weather service said.

The season’s first chance of snow — a slight one — enters the forecast Thursday night and early Friday. But high temperatures will rebound to the mid-60s Friday and the upper 60s this weekend.

