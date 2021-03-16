Weather service stresses awareness with La Niña pattern signaling potential severe storms

Last year had a less-than-typical tornado season in Nebraska. The number of tornadoes was less than half the average produced in a typical year. It could be a different story this year, thanks in part to the effect of La Niña.
The weather pattern, marked by colder-than-normal Pacific Ocean waters, can influence the position of the jet stream and help fuel atmospheric conditions that enhance the chances for both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
“There are some climate-related trends that could influence the severe-weather frequency (in the state),” said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field. “One of those is the La Niña, and a drought can cause that as well.
“It could affect how many storms that we see,” Gomez said. “There have been some past seasons where we’ve had La Niña years where we have had more severe weather and sometimes more tornadoes. It just seems like it has been more active — more severe events.”
That is a reason why the NWS is encouraging people to prepare now for the potential of strong thunderstorms this spring and summer. March 21-27 is designated as Severe Awareness Week in Nebraska with a statewide tornado warning test set for 11 a.m. Central time March 24.
Those interested can visit the link at the NWS site weather.gov/media/gid/awareness/swaw/swaw2021.pdf for additional information on severe weather in Nebraska.
“We just people to prepare in advance to where if a storm was to affect their community, they would have a plan and know what to do,” Gomez said.
In 2020, 21 tornadoes were recorded in the state, well below the 30-year average of 51 annually. The majority of the tornadoes were reported in central and western Nebraska. Custer and Perkins counties each reported a state-high three.
Among other tornado-related facts and figures for Nebraska in 2020:
» First reported tornado: May 22 (near Barneston in Gage County)
» Last reported tornado: Aug. 14 (near Saronville in Clay County).
» Strongest tornado: EF2 (July 2 near Marsland in Dawes County)
» Longest tracked tornado: 4.2 miles (July 2 in Marsland in Dawes County)
» Most active month: June (eight tornadoes)
» Most active day: June 8 and July 8 (five tornadoes)
The NWS reported the number of tornadoes in the state annually has been declining over the past 15 years. While some short-term weather and climate-related trends — like El Niño, La Niña and droughts — can influence severe weather frequency, the agency added that “the exact reason for the longer decline is unknown.”
“It was just a pattern where we didn’t see a lot (of tornadoes in 2020),” Gomez said. “It was kind of quiet as far as severe weather went itself.
“The patterns we saw wasn’t very conducive for tornadic storms,” Gomez said. “I think the majority we saw was hail-producing storms. We just didn’t have the tornadoes.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.