Weather service stresses awareness with La Niña pattern signaling potential severe storms

Last year had a less-than-typical tornado season in Nebraska. The number of tornadoes was less than half the average produced in a typical year. It could be a different story this year, thanks in part to the effect of La Niña.

The weather pattern, marked by colder-than-normal Pacific Ocean waters, can influence the position of the jet stream and help fuel atmospheric conditions that enhance the chances for both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

“There are some climate-related trends that could influence the severe-weather frequency (in the state),” said Jaclyn Gomez, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field. “One of those is the La Niña, and a drought can cause that as well.

“It could affect how many storms that we see,” Gomez said. “There have been some past seasons where we’ve had La Niña years where we have had more severe weather and sometimes more tornadoes. It just seems like it has been more active — more severe events.”

That is a reason why the NWS is encouraging people to prepare now for the potential of strong thunderstorms this spring and summer. March 21-27 is designated as Severe Awareness Week in Nebraska with a statewide tornado warning test set for 11 a.m. Central time March 24.