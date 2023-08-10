North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in North Platte, NE
