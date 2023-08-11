North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Almost all of Lincoln County has advanced to the U.S. Drought Monitor's "abnormally dry" category, a year after the worst level of "exceptiona…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. How …