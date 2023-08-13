It will be a warm day in North Platte. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in North Platte, NE
